Winter Olympics 2018: Jim Johannson, Team USA hockey GM, dies unexpectedly
Johannson, 53, had been tasked with assembling the United States' men's ice hockey team
Just weeks before the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics, Jim Johannson, the general manager of Team USA's men's ice hockey team, has died unexpectedly at age 53.
As reported by CBS News, Johannson passed away "in his sleep at his home in Colorado Springs" on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of longtime work with USA Hockey after an Olympics stint of his own decades ago.
A former United States Hockey League general manager who first joined USA Hockey in 2000, he oversaw 64 different medal victories during his time with Team USA at the Olympics, as CBS News noted.
This year, he was most known for his efforts to assemble a men's contender without the availability of NHL players. In forging a 25-man team for the PyeongChang tournament, he recruited everyone from former NHL veterans to up-and-coming prospects in advance of South Korea's Winter Games.
Team USA coach Tony Granato, handpicked by Johannson to run this year's squad, tweeted condolences of the general manager's sudden passing on Sunday.
And Team USA, which acknowledged Johannson's passing, said it intends to play in PyeongChang with their GM in mind, per CBS News:
Johannson was proud of the unheralded roster, one that will now try to capture a gold medal for him.
"I think it would be huge," former USA Hockey executive director Dave Ogrean said by phone. "If we ever had a 'Win one for the Gipper' moment, this is it."
It's unclear who would be in charge of choosing any potential injury replacements if needed. The U.S. opens the Olympics Feb. 14 against Slovenia.
-
Raisman addresses Nassar at sentencing
Nassar continues to have to listen to victim impact statements as he awaits sentencing
-
Nassar says victim statements hurt him
The former USA Gymnastics doctor issued a six-page complaint during his sentencing hearing
-
Julia Mancuso retires from ski racing
Mancuso went out in style on her final run, rocking a Wonder Woman outfit and cape
-
Russians dodge drug tests by faking sick
Unsurprisingly, an investigation has been launched into why so many Russian athletes got s...
-
Rippon slams VP Pence ahead of Olympics
Rippon says 'Mike Pence doesn't stand for anything that I really believe in'
-
Katie Couric to return for 2018 Olympics
Couric will be joining Mike Tirico at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium for the Feb. 9 Opening C...
Add a Comment