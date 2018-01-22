Winter Olympics 2018: Jim Johannson, Team USA hockey GM, dies unexpectedly

Johannson first joined USA Hockey in 2000. USATSI

Just weeks before the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics, Jim Johannson, the general manager of Team USA's men's ice hockey team, has died unexpectedly at age 53.

As reported by CBS News, Johannson passed away "in his sleep at his home in Colorado Springs" on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of longtime work with USA Hockey after an Olympics stint of his own decades ago.

A former United States Hockey League general manager who first joined USA Hockey in 2000, he oversaw 64 different medal victories during his time with Team USA at the Olympics, as CBS News noted.

This year, he was most known for his efforts to assemble a men's contender without the availability of NHL players. In forging a 25-man team for the PyeongChang tournament, he recruited everyone from former NHL veterans to up-and-coming prospects in advance of South Korea's Winter Games.

Team USA coach Tony Granato, handpicked by Johannson to run this year's squad, tweeted condolences of the general manager's sudden passing on Sunday.

We lost a true friend in Jim Johannson today.



He was so compassionate and as loyal a friend as you could have. He was the ultimate teammate.



I am deeply saddened and shocked and sorry that he is no longer with us.



He was a special human being. pic.twitter.com/vGAR4ZTFu2 — Coach Tony Granato (@TonyGranato) January 21, 2018

And Team USA, which acknowledged Johannson's passing, said it intends to play in PyeongChang with their GM in mind, per CBS News: