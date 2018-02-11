Winter Olympics 2018 Medal Tracker: How is the United States doing so far?
Here's the gold, silver, and bronze count for every country competing in Pyeongchang
Team USA's got another Olympic medal, y'all, and it's a shocker. Chris Mazdzer held on for the silver Sunday night in South Korea to claim the first men's singles luge medal in U.S. history. Mazdzer wasn't considered a serious medal threat in the men's single luge but flew into second place on his final run down the track.
Mazdzer's silver follows Red Gerard's gold from early Sunday morning in South Korea. All of 17 years old, Gerard gave Team USA its first gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics.by absolutely stomping his final run in men's slopestyle, leaving Canada with the gold and silver.
Below is the 2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker, which will follow every country to win a medal. Norway holds the record for the most gold medals with 118 all-time. The United States is second with 96.
The record for most golds won in a single games was 14 by Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics.
|
Country
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|GER
|3
|0
|1
|4
|NED
|2
|2
|1
|5
|NOR
|1
|4
|3
|8
|USA
|1
|1
|0
|2
|KOR
|1
|0
|0
|1
|SWE
|1
|0
|0
|1
|AUT
|1
|0
|0
|1
|FRA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|CAN
|0
|3
|1
|4
|CZE
|0
|1
|1
|2
|ITA
|0
|0
|1
|1
|OAR
|0
|0
|1
|1
|FIN
|0
|0
|1
|1
|KAZ
|0
|0
|1
|1
-
2018 Winter Olympics cheat sheet
Want to impress all your friends with some Olympic knowledge? Here's everything you need to...
-
Leslie Jones' Olympic tweets are gold
The only thing better than watching the Winter Olympics is watching the SNL star watch it
-
Winter Olympics 2018: Full TV schedule
Here's everything you need to know to binge on NBC's Olympics coverage on Sjunday
-
Gerard becomes USA's first gold medalist
Gerard became the youngest American male athlete to medal at the Winter Olympics since 192...
-
2018 Olympics: How, who to watch Sunday
Women's skiing and snowboarding will headline Sunday's full slate of Pyeongchang events on...
-
2018 Olympics: Women's hockey schedule
USA beats Finland in its opener of the women's tournament
Add a Comment