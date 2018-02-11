Winter Olympics 2018 Medal Tracker: How is the United States doing so far?

Team USA's got another Olympic medal, y'all, and it's a shocker. Chris Mazdzer held on for the silver Sunday night in South Korea to claim the first men's singles luge medal in U.S. history. Mazdzer wasn't considered a serious medal threat in the men's single luge but flew into second place on his final run down the track.

HISTORY MADE!



Chris @Mazdzer wins the first men’s singles luge medal in U.S. history! pic.twitter.com/7pPZ4sekhj — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2018

Mazdzer's silver follows Red Gerard's gold from early Sunday morning in South Korea. All of 17 years old, Gerard gave Team USA its first gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics.by absolutely stomping his final run in men's slopestyle, leaving Canada with the gold and silver.

Below is the 2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker, which will follow every country to win a medal. Norway holds the record for the most gold medals with 118 all-time. The United States is second with 96.

The record for most golds won in a single games was 14 by Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics.