Winter Olympics 2018 Medal Tracker: How many medals will United States win?

How many medals will U.S. athletes bring home from Pyeongchang? There are 102 events at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, but there are only three medals for each. According to the Wall Street Journal, it's going to be the United States vs. Norway for the largest medal haul.

One thing's for sure: the United States' best medal bets are in women's alpine skiing, led by Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin, and in the snowboarding events, where Shaun White and Chloe Kim are expected to rule the halfpipe and Jamie Anderson is a favorite to repeat in women's slopestyle.

Below is the 2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker, which will follow every country to win a medal. Norway holds the record for the most gold medals with 118 all-time. The United States is second with 96.

The record for most golds won in a single games was 14 by Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics.