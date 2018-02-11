Winter Olympics 2018 Medal Tracker: Red Gerard wins gold for Team USA's first medal
Here's the gold, silver, and bronze count for every country competing in Pyeongchang
Red Gerard, all of 17 years old, gave Team USA its first gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics.by absolutely stomping his final run in men's slopestyle leave Canada with the gold and silver. Gerard, a Cleveland, Ohio, native who calls Silverthorne, Colo., home, was the only American snowboarder to advance to the slopestyle finals at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Now, he's the first member of the U.S. Olympic Team to take home a gold medal.
Canada's Mark McMorris owned first place in the Saturday night event with a second-run score of 85.20 before Gerard, 17, flew down the slopes to the tune of an 87.16 mark that catapulted him in front.
The first gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics came early Saturday, and South Korea also picked up its first gold in short-track speed skating. On Saturday in South Korea, Lim Hyo-jun crossed the line first in the men's 1,500-meter short track, setting off a huge roar from the home crowd. The first gold medal of the entire 2018 Winter Olympics went to Sweden after Charlotte Kalla pulled away from the pack in the women's 15-kilometer skiathlon for a winning time of 40:44.9.
Norwegian Marit Bjørgen earned silver, her 11th Olympic medal, and Krista Parmakoski of Finland won bronze. Bjørgen's silver-medal time was 40:52.7, followed by Parmakoski at 40:55.0. American Jessie Diggins finished fith in 40:59.6.
Below is the 2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker, which will follow every country to win a medal. Norway holds the record for the most gold medals with 118 all-time. The United States is second with 96.
The record for most golds won in a single games was 14 by Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics.
|
Country
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|GER
|2
|0
|0
|2
|NED
|1
|2
|1
|4
|USA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|SWE
|1
|0
|0
|1
|KOR
|1
|0
|0
|1
|NOR
|0
|3
|1
|4
|CAN
|0
|1
|1
|2
|OAR
|0
|0
|1
|1
|FIN
|0
|0
|1
|1
|CZE
|0
|0
|1
|1
-
2018 Olympics: How, who to watch Sunday
Women's skiing and snowboarding will headline Sunday's full slate of Pyeongchang events on...
-
Redmond Gerard wins first Team USA gold
Gerard, not even old enough to vote, was the only U.S. snowboarder to advance to the slopestyle...
-
Olympics: Winds postpone men's downhill
Inclement weather pushes one of the signature events of the Winter Olympics to Monday
-
Shaun White rivals say judges are biased
Australia's flag-bearer is among several White rivals who think the U.S. star is a judge f...
-
Winter Olympics 2018: Full TV schedule
Here's everything you need to know to binge on NBC's Olympics coverage on Saturday
-
Olympics on Saturday: What, how to watch
Redmond Gerard seeks Team USA's first medal in slopestyle and the men's downhill opens the...
Add a Comment