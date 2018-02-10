Winter Olympics 2018 Medal Tracker: Sweden wins first gold in Pyeongchang

The first gold medal has been handed out at the 2018 Winter Olympics and it belongs to Sweden. Charlotte Kalla of Sweden pulled away from the pack in the women's 15-kilometer skiathlon for a winning time of 40:44.9. Norwegian Marit Bjørgen earned silver, her 11th Olympic medal, and Krista Parmakoski of Finland won bronze. Bjørgen's silver-medal time was 40:52.7, followed by Parmakoski at 40:55.0. American Jessie Diggins finished fith in 40:59.6.

South Korea also claimed its first gold of the Winter Olympics in, you guessed it, short-track speed skating. Lim Hyo-jun crossed the line first in the men's 1,500-meter short track, setting off a huge roar from the home crowd.

How many medals will U.S. athletes bring home from Pyeongchang? According to the Wall Street Journal, it's going to be the United States vs. Norway for the largest medal haul. Team USA should bag some medals on Saturday with the men set to compete in slopestyle. Here's a rundown of who and how to watch on Day 2 of the Olympics.

Below is the 2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker, which will follow every country to win a medal. Norway holds the record for the most gold medals with 118 all-time. The United States is second with 96.

The record for most golds won in a single games was 14 by Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics.