Winter Olympics 2018, men's hockey odds, picks: USA, OAR, Finland debut Wednesday

Men's hockey makes its debut at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang on Wednesday. USA plays Slovenia at 6:30 a.m. ET, the Olympic Athletes from Russia take on Slovakia at 7 a.m. ET, Finland faces Germany at 10 p.m. ET and Norway battles Sweden on Thursday morning at 2:40 a.m. ET.

The USA is -950 on the money line in its game against Slovenia, meaning it would take a $950 bet to net $100. The OAR is -1400 for its matchup against Slovakia.

Before you make picks on any of these games, you have to hear what SportsLine expert David Kelly has to say. He's a Toronto-born hockey analyst who has multiple advanced degrees. And he's putting that education to great use as he uses his analytical style to crush his hockey picks.

He's riding a nearly unheard of 24-4 streak on his NHL picks as the Olympics get underway. Anybody following those picks is way, way up.

One we'll give away: Kelly loves the Over 5.5 goals in the matchup between Germany and Finland.

"Finland has to be one of three medal favorites this year, the Finish professional league plays a robust, fast-paced and complex brand of hockey that used endless cycling and reverse flow play which grinds their opponents down," Kelly said.

Kelly sees great strides in German hockey this year over several of the past Olympics, so he likes its chances to put up some goals, but not necessarily compete with Finland.

All that should lead to a high-scoring affair with several goals from Finland and a few from Germany, easily clearing the projected total of 5.5 goals.

Kelly is also going with the Over 5.5 goals in the matchup between USA and Slovenia.

"The key to these early rounds will be goaltending -- non-NHL goaltenders and bad defenses amount to scoring and lots of it," he said.

