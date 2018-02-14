Winter Olympics 2018: Men's, women's and team figure skating schedule
Everything you need to watch figure skating at the 2018 Olympics including dates, TV schedule
With team figure skating in the books, there's still plenty of ice dancing to be had at this year's Games. Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu are trying to continue excellent runs in their first round, runs that helped net Team USA a bronze medal. The Olympic Athletes from Russia got silver, while Canada picked up gold.
Team figure skating, however, is just the beginning of the figure skating spectacle. There are still a lot of runs to be had, and a lot of costumes to be seen. Stories abound, as well, like Rippon trying to make a splash and Nathan Chen trying to bounce back from a slow start. Team USA has a lot of potential at this year's games, and Nagasu already has people buzzing.
However, there's a lot of figure skating left, and whether it's men's, women's or pairs, there's no question that everyone wants to make an impression. Rippon, Chen and Nagasu are leading the way for Team USA, and expect some crazy routines moving forward. Team USA has already made an impression. But now it's every skater (or pair of skaters) for themselves.
Note: All of these events will be broadcast live.
2018 Winter Olympics: Figure skating on TV
Pairs' short program
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13
Time: 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Pairs' short program gold medal final
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14
Time: 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Pairs' free skate
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14
Time: 8:30 p.m.-10 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Men's short program
Date: Thursday, Feb. 15
Time: 8 p.m.-11 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Men's short program (cont.)
Date: Thursday, Feb. 15
Time: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Men's gold medal final
Date: Friday, Feb. 16
Time: 8 p.m.-10:10 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Men's gold medal final (cont.)
Date: Friday, Feb. 16
Time: 8 p.m.-Midnight ET
Channel: NBC
Ice dancing short dance
Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
Time: 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Ice dancing short dance (cont.)
Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
Time: 7 p.m.-Midnight ET
Channel: NBC
Ice dancing gold medal final
Date: Monday, Feb. 19
Time: 8 p.m.-10:10 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Ice dancing gold medal final (cont.)
Date: Monday, Feb. 19
Time: 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Women's short program
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20
Time: 8 p.m.-10:45 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Women's short program (cont.)
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20
Time: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Women's free program
Date: Thursday, Feb. 22
Time: 8 p.m.-10 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC Sports Network
Women's gold medal final
Date: Thursday, Feb. 22
Time: 8 p.m.-Midnight
Channel: NBC
It may seem like a lot to watch, and that's because, well, it is. But don't fret, figure skating fans. Nearly all of these events will be in primetime, with NBC's main station getting most of the action.
