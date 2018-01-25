Winter Olympics 2018: Mikaela Shiffrin rips fans for throwing snowballs during race

The young American champion called the behavior 'disgusting' and 'dangerous'

Mikaela Shiffrin is the youngest slalom champion in Olympic history. Sergei Belski / USA TODAY Sports

A word of warning to fans heading to the Winter Olympics in South Korea: Mikaela Shiffrin has zero tolerance for snowballs being thrown during competition. 

That much was proven this week when the American skier lashed out at fans who threw snowballs at Norwegian skier Henrik Kristoffersen during his final run in the men's World Cup slalom held under the lights in Schladming, Austria. None of the snowballs actually hit Kristoffersen, but the Norwegian skier finished in the runner-up spot by just four-tenths of a second -- just behind Austria's own Marcel Hirscher.

After crossing the finish line, Kristoffersen threw his hands up in the air in frustration and said the fan behavior was "disrespectful" and "not cool at all." However, he refused to say that it had any effect on his performance in the final run. 

That didn't stop Shiffrin from chastising those fans on Twitter in the aftermath.

The 22-year-old Shiffrin is the reigning alpine skiing World Cup champion and will be heading to Pyeongchang to compete in her second Olympic Games. She won gold in slalom at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, becoming the youngest slalom champion in Olympic history at 18 years old.

