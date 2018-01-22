Winter Olympics 2018: Protests erupt in Seoul during North Korean pop star's visit

South Korean protesters set fire to a picture of Kim Jong Un on Monday in Seoul. Getty Images

The upcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea have led to a breakthrough in diplomatic relations with North Korea and a unified Olympic team, but not all of South Korea is thrilled about the cooperation.. The two countries announced that they will send a joint delegation to the Opening Ceremony and field a hockey team together for this year's festivities. However, in the wake of this announcement, a protest began in Seoul on Monday with the arrival of a North Korean celebrity.

Hyon Song Wol, the lead of Kim Jong Un's self-selected Moranbong Band, visited Seoul. Hyon is in charge of North Korea's artistic performance for the Olympics, hence her presence. The arrival of a North Korean celebrity is incredibly rare, and Hyon watched protesters in Seoul burn a photo of Kim in front of her as she passed by.

All things told, Hyon faced between 150 and 200 conservative activists that opposed North Korea's involvement in the Olympics. "Pyeongchang Olympics? We oppose Kim Jong Un's Pyongyang Olympics," they chanted, via Time.

President Moon Jae-in of South Korea has been spearheading talks with North Korean leaders in order to try to bury the hatchet, at least during the Winter Games. Some countries took issue with South Korea's proximity to a nuclear threat in the months leading up to the Olympics.

Hyon is leading a 140-person troupe for the North Korean delegation that includes orchestra musicians, singers and dancers. The North Korean delegation will involve everyone from athletes to journalists. It's the biggest show of unity the two countries have had in decades.