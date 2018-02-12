Winter Olympics 2018: There's a practical reason for the tape on Alpine skiers' faces
This isn't a "rule of cool" situation -- it's actually just that cold
Athletes do a lot of things to look cool. For example: How much advantage was James Harden really giving himself when he basically wore electrical tape on his arm? Who knows, maybe there's some super scientific reason for why he did it, but the bottom line is that it looked cool. So a lot of people assumed it was another Boba Fett situation when Alpine skiers took off their masks to reveal tape on their faces.
As it turns out, the reason for the tape is simple. It's really freaking cold.
Cold was always going to be an issue at this year's Games in Pyeongchang. Temperatures are below freezing, and even though they love snow sports, not all athletes love the snow -- let alone eating it.
The tape protects their exposed skin from the potentially harmful cold, and it's become a stark reminder of how brutal these games have been on the athletes.
The primary focus has been protecting cheeks and noses, the latter of which is susceptible to extreme cold. Prolonged exposure to the temperatures we're seeing in Pyeongchang can be extremely dangerous for exposed skin, so riders are just trying to cover their bases and ensure their safety.
