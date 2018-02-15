Winter Olympics 2018: TV channel, stream info as Mikaela Shiffrin chases four golds

Coming into this year's Winter Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin was already one of the top American athletes to watch. With her Pyeongchang debut now in the books after a gold-medal performance in the giant slalom, the 22-year-old skiing phenom is ready to up her medal count with at least a few more runs on the slopes.

Due to the shifting schedule, Shiffrin will now be sitting out of the super-G event. However, she can still make her mark as she quests for four gold medals instead of five.

A rising face of Team USA skiing, the 2014 Sochi Games star conquered the giant slalom on Thursday (Wednesday in the Eastern time zone), and she's set to tackle her best event, the women's slalom, before vying for even more gold.

How can you stay on top of Shiffrin's run in South Korea? We've got everything you need right here. The two-time medalist also plans to compete in the combined and the downhill.

Here's every chance for a Shiffrin sighting, updated after her big run to gold on Wednesday:

How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin at the Winter Olympics

Date: Thursday, Feb. 15

Event: Women's slalom

Time: 1 8p.m. ET (first run), 11:15 p.m. ET (final run)

TV: NBC

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18 and Monday, Feb. 19

Event: Women's downhill training

Time: 8-10:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20

Event: Women's downhill gold medal final

Time: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Date: Thursday, Feb. 22

Event: Women's combined

Time: 8 p.m.-midnight ET

TV: NBC

Date: Friday, Feb. 23

Event: Women's combined gold medal run

Time: 12:35-2 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events.