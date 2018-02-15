Winter Olympics 2018: TV channel, stream info as Mikaela Shiffrin chases four golds
Shiffrin won the gold in her long-awaited Pyeongchang debut in the giant slalom, and here's what's next
Coming into this year's Winter Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin was already one of the top American athletes to watch. With her Pyeongchang debut now in the books after a gold-medal performance in the giant slalom, the 22-year-old skiing phenom is ready to up her medal count with at least a few more runs on the slopes.
Due to the shifting schedule, Shiffrin will now be sitting out of the super-G event. However, she can still make her mark as she quests for four gold medals instead of five.
A rising face of Team USA skiing, the 2014 Sochi Games star conquered the giant slalom on Thursday (Wednesday in the Eastern time zone), and she's set to tackle her best event, the women's slalom, before vying for even more gold.
How can you stay on top of Shiffrin's run in South Korea? We've got everything you need right here. The two-time medalist also plans to compete in the combined and the downhill.
Here's every chance for a Shiffrin sighting, updated after her big run to gold on Wednesday:
How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin at the Winter Olympics
Date: Thursday, Feb. 15
Event: Women's slalom
Time: 1 8p.m. ET (first run), 11:15 p.m. ET (final run)
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Date: Sunday, Feb. 18 and Monday, Feb. 19
Event: Women's downhill training
Time: 8-10:10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20
Event: Women's downhill gold medal final
Time: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Date: Thursday, Feb. 22
Event: Women's combined
Time: 8 p.m.-midnight ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Date: Friday, Feb. 23
Event: Women's combined gold medal run
Time: 12:35-2 a.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events. You can also stream all of NBC's coverage on fuboTV (try for free).
-
2018 Winter Olympics cheat sheet
Want to impress your friends with insight on Pyeongchang? We've got everything you need right...
-
Olympics: How, what to watch on Thursday
Between men's ice hockey, the skeleton and snowboard cross, there's lots to take in
-
Shiffrin will skip women's super-G
Race postponements forced Shiffrin to compete on a compressed schedule, and she'll have to...
-
Shiffin wins gold in women's GS
The American ski phenom had a tremendous second run to put her over the top
-
2018 Olympics: Women's hockey schedule
Canada closed out the group stage and clinched top seed with a thrilling win over Team USA...
-
Wolski is Olympic star after broken neck
The former NHL player has had an incredible (and unlikely) journey to Pyeongchang
Add a Comment