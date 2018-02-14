Winter Olympics 2018: Valentine's Day means heart pants for Norway curling team
Love is in the air at curling's second session
Team Norway's curling team is well-known for its flashy style. After all, if you can't make it as fashionista in Olympic curling, where can you make it as a model?
Whether it's the diamond pants from 2010 or the weird floral looking things this year, Team Norway always looks like it's rocking Thrift Shop-chic. However, it may have outdone itself for Valentine's Day this year, sweeping everyone off their feet with pants adorned with pink hearts.
Love is in the air indeed. The flamboyant fashion choice drew the eyes of a lot of viewers, and the critical reception was more than favorable.
The heart-pounding action will continue, as Norway tries to break Canada's reign of terror over the curling world. Let's just hope that they don't suffer heartbreak at this year's games. Who knows where they even got these pants, but it's a good strategy. Try hitting a button when your opponent looks that fabulous.
They're a team that doesn't take things too seriously, but are also really good at what they do. It's a good balance, and Team Norway may find itself with a lot more fans after this look.
But if you're surprised, maybe you haven't quite been paying attention.
Keep on keeping on, Team Norway.
-
Olympics: How, what to watch Wednesday
Mikaela Shiffrin returns to the slopes, and Team USA women's hockey tries to throw an early...
-
How to watch Olympic figure skating
Everything you need to watch figure skating at the 2018 Olympics including dates, TV sched...
-
2018 Olympics: How, who to watch Tuesday
If you missed Shaun White in the halfpipe on Tuesday night, here's what you missed
-
Shaun White talks harassment claims
Amid celebration of another epic Olympic run, the Team USA snowboarder is confronting alle...
-
2018 Winter Olympics: Full TV schedule
Find out everything you need to know about the ongoing Winter Games in Pyeongchang
-
Ayumu Hirano believes he could have won
White's near perfect third heat clinched the gold medal after Hirano topped White's first...
Add a Comment