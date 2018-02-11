Winter Olympics 2018: What time is it in South Korea? How to calculate hours ahead
If you're interested in knowing how your time zone translates to what's going on in Pyeongchang, you're in luck
The Winter Olympics are upon us once again, and every time the Games come round, one of the biggest questions to answer is what time the events are live. We have you covered with everything between the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.
The Olympic Games are being held in South Korea for the first time since 1988. Pyeongchang is ready to offer its "Happy700," a slogan referencing the county's beloved 700-meter elevation, to an international audience.
What about the rest of us back home, however? What time will events be broadcast by NBC, which begins coverage on Feb. 8?
We've got you covered. First thing's first: Pyeongchang falls in the Korea Standard Time zone (UTC+0:900), which means there is a 14-hour difference between local time and Eastern Standard Time in the United States.
Here are the time differences for all time zones across the United States:
Eastern time: 14 hours
Central time: 15 hours
Mountain time: 16 hours
Pacific time: 17 hours
Pyeongchang time is also ahead of all those time zones, so if NBC is broadcasting live at 8 p.m. ET, that means it is actually 10 a.m. the following day in Pyeongchang. An event broadcast live at 8 a.m. ET, meanwhile, would actually be a 10 p.m. event in South Korea.
Get ready to stay up late, East Coasters!
-
