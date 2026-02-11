Lindsey Vonn's incredible comeback to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics came to a sudden end on Sunday when she crashed in the women's downhill event and suffered a gruesome leg injury that required her to be airlifted off of the course.

On Monday, Vonn made her first public statement following the crash, explaining what happened to cause the crash, insisting she had no regrets about pushing to compete on a torn ACL and thanking fans for their support. In that post, Vonn said her injury -- a complex tibia fracture -- would require multiple surgeries to repair, and on Wednesday she offered another update following her third surgery with a photo from her hospital bed in Italy.

I had my 3rd surgery today and it was successful. Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago. I'm making progress and while it is slow, I know I'll be ok. Thankful for all of the incredible medical staff, friends, family, who have been by my side and the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world. Also, huge congrats to my teammates and all of the Team USA athletes who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for. ❤️🤍💙

In the photo, the extent of the injury is evident in the amount of bracing on Vonn's leg. However, even in the face of what seems likely to be a career-ending injury, Vonn continues to express gratitude and appreciation for fans supporting her journey back to competition.

Vonn's return to the Olympics saw her return to the top of the downhill standings this season, but a crash in Switzerland a week before the games threatened to derail her comeback after she suffered a torn ACL in her left knee. Vonn was able to get cleared by doctors to continue competing, and after successfully completing her training runs, she was still a podium contender heading into Sunday's downhill.

Early in her run, Vonn clipped a gate as she came over a jump that caused her to get off balance and led to the crash that made for a cruel ending to an inspiring comeback bid. As she explained in her first post, she was just five inches too far inside on her line, pushing herself to the limit as always trying to get every edge possible.

That willingness to push boundaries made Vonn a legend, and her resilience in the face of injuries and heartache continues to make her a beloved figure in American sport.