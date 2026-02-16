Skip to Main Content
2026 Winter Olympics live updates: Team USA results, medal count as Day 10 features women's hockey semifinals

It'll be United States vs. Sweden and then Canada vs. Switzerland for the chance to get to the final

Day 10 of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics has arrived, and with it comes six medal events.

The early part of the day features more action in women's curling as well as skiing, bobsled and speed skating, where the women's 1,000-meter quarterfinals are on deck. By the end of the day, we'll have the medal round of that event.

The U.S. women's hockey team looks to continue it's domination when it faces Sweden in the semifinals. Team USA has outscored its opponents 26-1 across five games.

The late portion includes the other women's hockey semifinal -- Canada vs. Switzerland -- as well as the free skate in pair skating.

Keep track of Monday's biggest and best moments right here as Team USA tries to boost its medal count, which you can track right here.

2026 Olympics schedule -- Monday, Feb. 16

Notable sports, team competitions and medal events | All times Eastern

  • Speed skating: Women's 1,000m quarterfinals -- 5 a.m.
  • Speed skating: Women's 1,000m semifinals -- 5:57 a.m.
  • Speed skating: Women's 1,000m finals -- 6:47 a.m.*
  • Skiing: Men's slalom -- 7:30 a.m.*
  • Ice hockey: Women's semifinal, United States vs. Sweden -- 10:40 a.m.
  • Curling: Women's round robin -- 1:05 p.m.
  • Women's skiing big air final -- 1:30 p.m.*
  • Figure skating: Pairs free skate -- 2 p.m.*
  • Ice hockey: Women's semifinal, Canada vs. Switzerland -- 3:10 p.m.

*medal event

