Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

2026 Winter Olympics live updates: Team USA results and medal count as Day 11 gets underway in Italy

Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn begin the women's figure skating competition, while the men's and women's curling teams play critical matches

By
1 min read

Team USA arrives at Day 11 of the 2026 Winter Olympics sitting in third place in the medal count at 19 -- with six golds -- trailing Norway and host nation Italy for the most medals claimed at this year's games. 

The marquee event will be the start of the women's figure skating competition with the short program, as Americans Isabeau Levito, Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn will try to put themselves in position to medal in the free skate later this week. Both Liu and Glenn were part of the American squad that took home gold in the team event, but will now go toe-to-toe in the individual competiton. 

As for the medal events on Tuesday, Team USA's best chance to add to their gold medal count will be in the men's skiing Big Air competition, where Mac Forehand topped the qualification standings and will be the last to go off the big hill in search of gold. 

2026 Winter Olympics medal count: Keep track of Team USA's quest for gold in Italy
Austin Nivison
2026 Winter Olympics medal count: Keep track of Team USA's quest for gold in Italy

Also in action will be the men's two-man bobsleigh team of Frankie del Luca and Joshua Williamson, who sit fourth after the first two runs (of four), but are only a tenth of a second back of bronze medal position. 

It will also be a big day at the curling arena. The American men's team is tied for third with Norway at 4-2 and will play twice on Tuesday as they try to secure a spot in the semifinals. On the women's side, Team USA is in a three-way tie for second (also at 4-2) and will face Denmark at 8:05 a.m. to try and stay on track for a semifinal spot as well. 

Keep track of Tuesday's biggest and best moments right here as Team USA tries to boost its medal count, which you can track right here.

2026 Olympics schedule -- Tuesday, Feb. 17

Notable sports, team competitions and medal events | All times Eastern

  • Curling: Men's round robin (United States vs. China) -- 3:05 a.m.
  • Hockey: Men's Qualification Playoffs -- 6:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.)
  • Snowboarding: Women's Slopestyle* -- 7 a.m.
  • Nordic Combined: Individual Large Hill/10km Cross Country* -- 7:45 a.m.
  • Curling: Women's round robin (Denmark vs. United States) -- 8:05 a.m.
  • Biathlon: Men's 4x7.5km relay* -- 8:30 a.m.
  • Speed Skating: Men's Team Pursuit Finals* -- 10:22 a.m.
  • Speed Skating: Women's Team Pursuit Finals* -- 10:41 a.m.
  • Figure Skating: Women's Individual Short Program -- 12:45 p.m.
  • Bobsleigh: Two-man Heat 3 -- 1 p.m.
  • Curling: Men's round robin (United States vs. Italy) -- 1:05 p.m.
  • Freestyle Skiing: Men's Big Air Final* -- 1:30 p.m.
  • Bobsleigh: Two-man Heat 4* -- 3:05 p.m.

*Denotes medal event

Updating Live
(27)
 
Pinned
Link copied

Costly mistake sends Team USA men's curling to 8-5 loss against China

One mistake in the eighth end proved decisive for the United States men's curling team on Tuesday. With the score tied 2-2 and holding hammer, skip Danny Casper had a chance to put pressure on China. His draw slid beyond the four-foot and into the eight-foot, opening the door for a three-point steal that swung the game. 

China carried a 5-2 lead into the closing ends of what had been a tightly played, defensive matchup.

The Americans responded in the ninth, with Casper helping manufacture three points to even the score. But that rally handed China hammer in the 10th, and Xu Xiaoming capitalized, clearing out the house on the final stones to seal an 8-5 victory.

The loss drops the U.S. team -- which includes third Aidan Oldenburg and second Ben Richardson -- to 4-3 in round-robin play, tightening the semifinal race with two games left. The Americans return to the ice later Tuesday against Italy at 1:30 p.m. ET needing a win to strengthen their playoff position.

usa-curling.jpg
Getty Images
Cody Nagel
February 17, 2026, 2:39 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 9:39 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Freestyle skiing, snowboard events postponed due to heavy snow

Weather conditions in Livigno are unsuitable for competition today, organizers determined. Heavy snow and frigid temperatures -- including wind chills around 20 degrees below zero -- prompted the postponement of the women's snowboard slopestyle event and the freestyle aerials competitions. Women's freestyle aerials was set to begin today while medals were supposed to be handed out in the men's final.

Organizers have yet to announce new dates and times for the rescheduled events. Weather conditions should improve tomorrow.

Americans Jessica Perlmutter and Lily Dhawornvej are among the 12 competitors in the women's snowboard slopestyle final. As for the men's freeski big air final, Mac Forehand figures to contend for the gold medal while Konnor Ralph and Troy Podmilsak round out Team USA's participants.

Carter Bahns
February 17, 2026, 2:23 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 9:23 am EST
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 2:30 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 9:30 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 2:27 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 9:27 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 2:25 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 9:25 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 2:20 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 9:20 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 1:58 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 8:58 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 1:32 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 8:32 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 1:31 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 8:31 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 1:30 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 8:30 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 1:30 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 8:30 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 1:25 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 8:25 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 1:19 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 8:19 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 1:16 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 8:16 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 1:00 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 8:00 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 12:48 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 7:48 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 12:47 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 7:47 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 12:42 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 7:42 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 12:32 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 7:32 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 12:20 PM
Feb. 17, 2026, 7:20 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 11:52 AM
Feb. 17, 2026, 6:52 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 10:42 AM
Feb. 17, 2026, 5:42 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 10:26 AM
Feb. 17, 2026, 5:26 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 10:20 AM
Feb. 17, 2026, 5:20 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 10:15 AM
Feb. 17, 2026, 5:15 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 10:10 AM
Feb. 17, 2026, 5:10 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 17, 2026, 10:07 AM
Feb. 17, 2026, 5:07 am EST
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:18

    Men's Olympic Hockey Playoff Predictions: Czechia vs. Denmark

  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    Men's Olympic Hockey Playoff Predictions: Sweden vs. Latvia

  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    Men's Olympic Hockey Playoff Predictions: Germany vs. France

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    Men's Olympic Hockey Playoff Predictions: Switzerland vs. Italy

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    Men's Olympic Hockey Playoff Predictions: Canada vs. Czechia

  • Image thumbnail
    0:31

    Men's Olympic Hockey Quarterfinal Predictions: USA vs. Sweden

  • Image thumbnail
    0:31

    Men's Olympic Hockey Quarterfinal Predictions: Slovakia vs. Germany

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Men's Olympic Hockey Quarterfinal Predictions: Finland vs. Switzerland

  • Image thumbnail
    0:10

    Men's Olympic Hockey Semifinals Predictions: Canada vs. Finland

  • Image thumbnail
    0:17

    Men's Olympic Hockey Semifinals Predictions: USA vs. Slovakia

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Men's Olympic Hockey Gold Medal Match Predictions: Canada vs. USA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Breaking News: Team USA Wins Group C In Men's Olympic Hockey

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    Team USA Set To Play Winner Of Sweden & Latvia

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Canada Claims No. 1 Seed, Will Play Winner Of Denmark-Czechia

  • Image thumbnail
    3:08

    2026 Winter Olympic Update

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Winter Olympics Update (2/13)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    No. 6 Iowa State erases double-digit deficit to take down No. 2 Houston

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    NFL Free Agency: Where will Trey Hendrickson land?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Where Will Tua Tagovailoa Play In 2026?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    NFL Free Agency: Colts trio hits the open market

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Concern Level With Scottie's Slow Starts?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Could Tyreek Hill Add To An Already Explosive Ravens Offense?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Tag Or No Tag: Kenneth Walker III

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    CBS Bracketology: Duke In The Mix For No. 1 Overall Seed

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    COMEBACK COMPLETE: Collin Morikawa birdies 18 to win at Pebble Beach

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Umar Dzambekov Lands Potential Knockout of The Year

See All Videos