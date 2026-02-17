2026 Winter Olympics live updates: Team USA results and medal count as Day 11 gets underway in Italy

Team USA arrives at Day 11 of the 2026 Winter Olympics sitting in third place in the medal count at 19 -- with six golds -- trailing Norway and host nation Italy for the most medals claimed at this year's games.

The marquee event will be the start of the women's figure skating competition with the short program, as Americans Isabeau Levito, Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn will try to put themselves in position to medal in the free skate later this week. Both Liu and Glenn were part of the American squad that took home gold in the team event, but will now go toe-to-toe in the individual competiton.

As for the medal events on Tuesday, Team USA's best chance to add to their gold medal count will be in the men's skiing Big Air competition, where Mac Forehand topped the qualification standings and will be the last to go off the big hill in search of gold.

Also in action will be the men's two-man bobsleigh team of Frankie del Luca and Joshua Williamson, who sit fourth after the first two runs (of four), but are only a tenth of a second back of bronze medal position.

It will also be a big day at the curling arena. The American men's team is tied for third with Norway at 4-2 and will play twice on Tuesday as they try to secure a spot in the semifinals. On the women's side, Team USA is in a three-way tie for second (also at 4-2) and will face Denmark at 8:05 a.m. to try and stay on track for a semifinal spot as well.

It will also be a big day at the curling arena.

2026 Olympics schedule -- Tuesday, Feb. 17

Notable sports, team competitions and medal events | All times Eastern

Curling : Men's round robin ( United States vs. China) -- 3:05 a.m.

: Men's round robin ( -- 3:05 a.m. Hockey : Men's Qualification Playoffs -- 6:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.)

: Men's Qualification Playoffs -- 6:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.) Snowboarding : Women's Slopestyle* -- 7 a.m.

: Women's Slopestyle* -- 7 a.m. Nordic Combined : Individual Large Hill/10km Cross Country* -- 7:45 a.m.

: Individual Large Hill/10km Cross Country* -- 7:45 a.m. Curling : Women's round robin ( Denmark vs. United States ) -- 8:05 a.m.

: Women's round robin ( ) -- 8:05 a.m. Biathlon : Men's 4x7.5km relay* -- 8:30 a.m.

: Men's 4x7.5km relay* -- 8:30 a.m. Speed Skating : Men's Team Pursuit Finals* -- 10:22 a.m.

: Men's Team Pursuit Finals* -- 10:22 a.m. Speed Skating : Women's Team Pursuit Finals* -- 10:41 a.m.

: Women's Team Pursuit Finals* -- 10:41 a.m. Figure Skating : Women's Individual Short Program -- 12:45 p.m.

: Women's Individual Short Program -- 12:45 p.m. Bobsleigh : Two-man Heat 3 -- 1 p.m.

: Two-man Heat 3 -- 1 p.m. Curling : Men's round robin ( United States vs. Italy) -- 1:05 p.m.

: Men's round robin ( -- 1:05 p.m. Freestyle Skiing : Men's Big Air Final* -- 1:30 p.m.

: Men's Big Air Final* -- 1:30 p.m. Bobsleigh: Two-man Heat 4* -- 3:05 p.m.

*Denotes medal event