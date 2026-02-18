2026 Winter Olympics live updates: Team USA results and medal count as Day 12 gets underway in Italy

Day 12 of the 2026 Winter Olympics expects to be a big one for Team USA with a quarterfinal showdown on the ice and multiple medal chances scattered across the mountains and oval. The U.S. men's hockey team opens its knockout stage against Sweden on Wednesday with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

The matchup comes nearly a year after the Americans dropped a 2-1 decision to Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The Olympic history between the two programs has been just as tight. The United States is 6-7-2 all-time against Sweden at the Winter Games.

On the slopes, Mikaela Shiffrin returns to her best event in the women's slalom, with Run 1 set for 4 a.m. ET and the decisive second run at 7:30 a.m. ET. Paula Moltzan joins her as another strong U.S. medal contender in an event that often comes down to fractions of a second.

2026 Winter Olympics medal count: Keep track of Team USA's quest for gold in Italy Austin Nivison

Snowboard slopestyle offers another podium opportunity as Red Gerard, Jake Canter and Oliver Martin compete in the men's final at 6:30 a.m. ET. On the ice track, Andrew Heo races in the men's 500 meters beginning with the quarterfinals at 2:15 p.m. ET, with semifinals and finals to follow.

Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern also take center stage in the women's cross-country team sprint, an event that has delivered Olympic history for the United States before. Diggins was part of the gold medal-winning team in this race at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Qualification begins at 3:45 a.m. ET, with the finals scheduled roughly two hours later as the Americans look to put themselves back on the podium.

Keep track of Wednesday's biggest and best moments right here as Team USA tries to boost its medal count, which you can track right here.

2026 Olympics schedule -- Wednesday, Feb. 18

Notable sports, team competitions and medal events | All times Eastern

Curling : Women's Round-Robin (United States vs. Great Britain) -- 3:05 a.m.

: Women's Round-Robin (United States vs. Great Britain) -- 3:05 a.m. Cross-Country Skiing : Women's Team Sprint qualification -- 3:45 a.m.

: Women's Team Sprint qualification -- 3:45 a.m. Alpine Skiing : Women's Slalom -- 4 a.m.

: Women's Slalom -- 4 a.m. Snowboard: Men's Slopestyle* -- 5:20 a.m.

Men's Slopestyle* -- 5:20 a.m. Cross-Country Skiing : Women's Team Sprint final* -- 5:45 a.m.

: Women's Team Sprint final* -- 5:45 a.m. Hockey : Slovakia vs. Germany (quarterfinal) -- 6:10 a.m.

: Slovakia vs. Germany (quarterfinal) -- 6:10 a.m. Freestyle Skiing : Women's Aerial final* -- 7 a.m.

: Women's Aerial final* -- 7 a.m. Curling : Men's Round-Robin (United States vs. Great Britain) -- 8:05 a.m.

: Men's Round-Robin (United States vs. Great Britain) -- 8:05 a.m. Snowboarding : Women's Slopestyle* -- 8:30 a.m.

: Women's Slopestyle* -- 8:30 a.m. Biathlon : Women's 4x6km Relay* -- 8:45 a.m.

: Women's 4x6km Relay* -- 8:45 a.m. Hockey : Canada vs. Czechia (quarterfinal) -- 10:40 a.m.

: Canada vs. Czechia (quarterfinal) -- 10:40 a.m. Hockey : Finals vs. Switzerland (quarterfinal) -- 12:10 p.m.

: Finals vs. Switzerland (quarterfinal) -- 12:10 p.m. Speedskating : Women's 3000m Relay* -- 3 p.m.

: Women's 3000m Relay* -- 3 p.m. Hockey : United States vs. Sweden (quarterfinal) -- 3:10 p.m.

: United States vs. Sweden (quarterfinal) -- 3:10 p.m. Speedskating: Men's 500M* -- 3:27 p.m.

*Denotes medal event