2026 Winter Olympics live updates: Team USA results and medal count as Day 12 gets underway in Italy
Mikaela Shiffrin returns to the slopes and the U.S. men's hockey team's continues its quest for gold
Day 12 of the 2026 Winter Olympics expects to be a big one for Team USA with a quarterfinal showdown on the ice and multiple medal chances scattered across the mountains and oval. The U.S. men's hockey team opens its knockout stage against Sweden on Wednesday with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
The matchup comes nearly a year after the Americans dropped a 2-1 decision to Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The Olympic history between the two programs has been just as tight. The United States is 6-7-2 all-time against Sweden at the Winter Games.
On the slopes, Mikaela Shiffrin returns to her best event in the women's slalom, with Run 1 set for 4 a.m. ET and the decisive second run at 7:30 a.m. ET. Paula Moltzan joins her as another strong U.S. medal contender in an event that often comes down to fractions of a second.
Snowboard slopestyle offers another podium opportunity as Red Gerard, Jake Canter and Oliver Martin compete in the men's final at 6:30 a.m. ET. On the ice track, Andrew Heo races in the men's 500 meters beginning with the quarterfinals at 2:15 p.m. ET, with semifinals and finals to follow.
Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern also take center stage in the women's cross-country team sprint, an event that has delivered Olympic history for the United States before. Diggins was part of the gold medal-winning team in this race at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Qualification begins at 3:45 a.m. ET, with the finals scheduled roughly two hours later as the Americans look to put themselves back on the podium.
Keep track of Wednesday's biggest and best moments right here as Team USA tries to boost its medal count, which you can track right here.
2026 Olympics schedule -- Wednesday, Feb. 18
Notable sports, team competitions and medal events | All times Eastern
- Curling: Women's Round-Robin (United States vs. Great Britain) -- 3:05 a.m.
- Cross-Country Skiing: Women's Team Sprint qualification -- 3:45 a.m.
- Alpine Skiing: Women's Slalom -- 4 a.m.
- Snowboard: Men's Slopestyle* -- 5:20 a.m.
- Cross-Country Skiing: Women's Team Sprint final* -- 5:45 a.m.
- Hockey: Slovakia vs. Germany (quarterfinal) -- 6:10 a.m.
- Freestyle Skiing: Women's Aerial final* -- 7 a.m.
- Curling: Men's Round-Robin (United States vs. Great Britain) -- 8:05 a.m.
- Snowboarding: Women's Slopestyle* -- 8:30 a.m.
- Biathlon: Women's 4x6km Relay* -- 8:45 a.m.
- Hockey: Canada vs. Czechia (quarterfinal) -- 10:40 a.m.
- Hockey: Finals vs. Switzerland (quarterfinal) -- 12:10 p.m.
- Speedskating: Women's 3000m Relay* -- 3 p.m.
- Hockey: United States vs. Sweden (quarterfinal) -- 3:10 p.m.
- Speedskating: Men's 500M* -- 3:27 p.m.
*Denotes medal event
-
1:26
Three Things About Canada That Should Concern Team USA Fans
-
2:31
Book It Now: Team USA And Canada Will Battle For Gold
-
2:42
Three Things About Team USA That Should Concern Canada Fans
-
1:33
BREAKING: USA Women's Hockey Advances to Gold Medal Game
-
0:18
Men's Olympic Hockey Playoff Predictions: Czechia vs. Denmark
-
0:26
Men's Olympic Hockey Playoff Predictions: Sweden vs. Latvia
-
0:26
Men's Olympic Hockey Playoff Predictions: Germany vs. France
-
0:23
Men's Olympic Hockey Playoff Predictions: Switzerland vs. Italy
-
0:23
Men's Olympic Hockey Playoff Predictions: Canada vs. Czechia
-
0:31
Men's Olympic Hockey Quarterfinal Predictions: USA vs. Sweden
-
0:31
Men's Olympic Hockey Quarterfinal Predictions: Slovakia vs. Germany
-
0:34
Men's Olympic Hockey Quarterfinal Predictions: Finland vs. Switzerland
-
0:10
Men's Olympic Hockey Semifinals Predictions: Canada vs. Finland
-
0:17
Men's Olympic Hockey Semifinals Predictions: USA vs. Slovakia
-
0:48
Men's Olympic Hockey Gold Medal Match Predictions: Canada vs. USA
-
1:41
Breaking News: Team USA Wins Group C In Men's Olympic Hockey
-
0:36
Team USA Set To Play Winner Of Sweden & Latvia
-
0:51
Canada Claims No. 1 Seed, Will Play Winner Of Denmark-Czechia
-
3:08
2026 Winter Olympic Update
-
1:07
Highlights: UCLA coach Mick Cronin ejects his own player in loss to Michigan State
-
1:03
Highlights: NC State gets LARGEST win over North Carolina since 1962
-
1:10
Potential Franchise Tag Candidates Around The NFL
-
1:57
Matt Norlander's Current 1-Seed Projections
-
1:55
Is Michigan The Most Complete Team In The Country?
-
0:10
What a brace! USMNT's Folarin Balogun gives Monaco lead over PSG in Champions League
-
2:12
More Likely To Be Tagged: Daniel Jones Or Alec Pierce?
-
1:26
John Harbaugh And Giants Have Some Tough Decisions
-
1:11
Iowa State Sends Message To Big 12 And Selection Committee
-
0:33
NFL Free Agency: Where will Trey Hendrickson land?
-
0:42
Concern Level With Scottie's Slow Starts?
-
0:55
Could Tyreek Hill Add To An Already Explosive Ravens Offense?