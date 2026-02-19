2026 Winter Olympics live updates: Team USA women's hockey goes for gold against Canada

Team USA is hoping Day 13 at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics brings some good fortune, as multiple gold medals are on the line. There's history at stake, too.

The United States women's hockey team will face rival Canada in the gold medal game. When the two teams met earlier in the preliminary round, USA came out on top 5-0. The U.S. has outscored its opponents 31-1 in this tournament and can finish off one of the most dominant runs in Olympic history with a win Thursday at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Alysa Liu is looking for a gold medal as women's figure skating competition wraps up with the free skate. Liu sits in third place after the short program behind Japan's Nakai Ami and Sakamoto Kaori. Other American skaters Isabeau Levito and Amber Glenn -- known with Liu as the "Blade Angels" -- are in eighth and 12th place, respectively.

Liu is seeking her second gold of the 2026 Olympics, with her first coming in the team event while Glenn is looking to rebound after a disappointing outcome earlier in the week. These three U.S. women have the chance to end a podium drought for American women in the individual event, as none have earned a spot since 2006 (Sasha Cohen) and the last gold for the U.S. came back in 2002 (Sarah Hughes).

Other medals on the line Thursday include men's and women's ski mountaineering, the aerials in men's freestyle skiing and the men's 1500M in speedskating.

Keep track of Thursday's biggest and best moments right here as Team USA tries to boost its medal count, which you can track right here.

2026 Olympics schedule -- Thursday, Feb. 19

Notable sports, team competitions and medal events | All times Eastern

Ski Mountaineering: Men's and Women's Sprint (Heats & Finals)* -- 3:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Men's and Women's Sprint (Heats & Finals)* -- 3:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. Nord ic Combined: Team Sprint* -- 4 a.m. & 8 a.m.

Team Sprint* -- 4 a.m. & 8 a.m. Freestyle Skiing: Men's Aerials Finals 1 & 2* -- 5:30 a.m.

Men's Aerials Finals 1 & 2* -- 5:30 a.m. Curling: Women's Round Robin -- USA vs. Switzerland -- 8:05 a.m.

Women's Round Robin -- -- 8:05 a.m. Ice Hockey: Women's Bronze Medal Game, Switzerland vs. Sweden* -- 8:40 a.m.

Women's Bronze Medal Game, Switzerland vs. Sweden* -- 8:40 a.m. Speed Skating: Men's 1500m* -- 10:30 a.m.

Men's 1500m* -- 10:30 a.m. Figure Skating: Women's Free Skate* -- 1 p.m.

Women's Free Skate* -- 1 p.m. Curling: Men's Semifinals -- 1:05 p.m.

Men's Semifinals -- 1:05 p.m. Ice Hockey: Women's Gold Medal Game, USA vs. Canada -- 1:10 p.m.

*Denotes medal event