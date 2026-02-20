2026 Winter Olympics live updates: Team USA faces Swiss in women's curling semifinal, Slovakia in men's hockey

Day 14 of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will provide Team USA with opportunities to inch closer to gold medals in men's hockey and women's curling with a semifinal contest in both sports.

On the heels of the United States women's hockey team defeating Canada in an overtime thriller, the men's squad will return to the ice Friday to continue its own quest for international glory. The Americans are set to square off against Slovakia at 3:10 p.m. ET in a matchup against Montreal Canadiens star Juraj Slafkovsky and the rest of a team that is on an improbable run to the semifinals.

Team USA is fresh off a scare in the quarterfinals where it needed an overtime goal from Quinn Hughes to get past Sweden and avoid what would have been a disastrous early exit.

2026 Winter Olympics medal count: Keep track of Team USA's quest for gold in Italy Austin Nivison

The women's curling team will also play its penultimate game of the Olympics: a semifinal contest against Switzerland at 8:05 a.m. A round-robin win over Switzerland on Thursday punched the Americans' tickets to the semis. The Swiss now get a revenge opportunity after coming up on the wrong side of that 10th-end stone.

In Friday's individual sports, two-time Olympic medalist Brittany Bowe can secure her first 1500-meter medal in women's speed skating at 10:30 a.m. while four Americans will compete in the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe. Alex Ferreira won silver in the halfpipe in 2018 and bronze in 2022. He is in search of his first first-place finish, as is Nick Goepper, a three-time Olympic medalist in slopestyle who has never medaled in the halfpipe.

Keep track of Friday's biggest and best moments right here as Team USA tries to boost its medal count, which you can track right here.

2026 Olympics schedule -- Friday, Feb. 20

Notable sports, team competitions and medal events | All times Eastern

Freestyle Skiing: Women's Ski Cross* -- 4 a.m. - 8 a.m.

Women's Ski Cross* -- 4 a.m. - 8 a.m. Curling: Women's Semifinals, United States vs. Switzerland -- 8:05 a.m.

Women's Semifinals, -- 8:05 a.m. Biathlon: Men's 15km Mass Start* -- 8:15 a.m.

Men's 15km Mass Start* -- 8:15 a.m. Speed Skating: Women's 1500m* -- 10:30 a.m.

Women's 1500m* -- 10:30 a.m. I ce Hockey: Men's Semifinals, Canada vs. Finland -- 10:40 a.m.

Men's Semifinals, Canada vs. Finland -- 10:40 a.m. Curling: Men's Bronze Medal Match, Norway vs. Switzerland* -- 1:05 p.m.

Men's Bronze Medal Match, Norway vs. Switzerland* -- 1:05 p.m. Freestyle Skiing: Men's Halfpipe* -- 1:30 p.m.

Men's Halfpipe* -- 1:30 p.m. Short Track Speed Skating: Women's 1500m; Men's 5000, relay* -- 2:15 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Women's 1500m; Men's 5000, relay* -- 2:15 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Ice Hockey: Men's Semifinals, United States vs. Slovakia -- 3:10 p.m.

*Denotes medal event