2026 Winter Olympics live updates: Team USA faces Canada for bronze in women's curling, Jordan Stolz returns
The Games continue on Saturday with some interesting matchups in various sports on deck
The 2026 Winter Olympics have reached their penultimate day of competition, as Saturday brings Day 15 and some of the final chances for Team USA to add to their medal count.
The best chance for Team USA to add an 11th gold medal of the games will come in the Men's Speed Skating Mass Start, where Jordan Stolz will be seeking his third gold and fourth overall medal of the 2026 Olympics. Stolz has lived up to the billing as the best male speed skater in the world, and will look to put a gold bow on his star-making performance in Milan on Saturday morning.
The U.S. women's curling team will also be in action on Saturday in the bronze medal match against their rivals from the north, Canada. Canada was the top seed coming into the semis -- and beat the Americans in round robin play -- but got upset by Sweden to fall into the bronze medal match.
Keep track of Saturday's biggest and best moments as Team USA tries to boost its medal count.
2026 Olympics schedule -- Saturday, Feb. 21
Notable sports, team competitions and medal events | All times Eastern
- Freestyle Skiing: Mixed Team Aerials* -- 4:45 a.m. - 6:45 a.m.
- Cross Country Skiing: Men's 50km Mass Start* -- 5 a.m.
- Curling: Women's Bronze Medal Game, United States vs. Canada -- 8:05 a.m.
- Biathlon: Women's 12.5km Mass Start* -- 8:15 a.m.
- Speed Skating: Men's and Women's Mass Start* -- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Bobsleigh: Two-woman Heats 3 & 4* -- 1 p.m.
- Curling: Men's Gold Medal Game -- England vs. Canada -- 1:05 p.m.
- Freestyle Skiing: Women's Halfpipe Finals* -- 1:30 p.m.
- Ice Hockey: Men's Bronze Medal Game, Finland vs. Slovakia* -- 2:40 p.m.
*Denotes medal event
