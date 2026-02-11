🥇American star Jordan Stolz wins gold in 1000m speedskating with Olympic record
Jordan Stolz came into the 2026 Winter Olympics as the best speedskater in the world and faced plenty of pressure to live up to that title in Milan. In his first event of these games, the 1000 meter, he did just that by setting a new Olympic record with a 1:06.28 in a thrilling skate against his top rival, Jenning de Boo of the Netherlands.
Stolz and de Boo were paired together in the penultimate race of the night, and de Boo got off to a blistering start to take the lead, but Stolz -- who also races the 500m and 1500m -- showed off his incredible endurance by not only closing down de Boo but flying by him on the final lap to win by a half second.
After getting his first taste of Olympic competition at 17 years old in Beijing, Stolz has emerged as the most dominant male speedskater in the world and entered the 2026 Winter Olympics with incredibly high expectations. While he still has three more races to go -- the 500m, 1500m and mass start -- he's off to a flying start with a gold medal in the 1000, putting down the latest Olympic record on what's been fast ice in Milan.