Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

2026 Winter Olympics live updates: Team USA results and medal count as the Games continue in Italy on Day 5

More medals are set to be handed out in skiing and skating on Wednesday from Milano Cortina

By
1 min read

The 2026 Winter Olympics continue on Wednesday, and Team USA will feature prominently in a handful of events. In one of the day's biggest several gold medal events, the figure skating duo of Madison Chock and Evan Bates will be going for the gold in ice dance.

Chock and Bates helped the Americans take gold in the team figure skating event with a score of 133.23 in the ice dance portion. Now, those two are within striking distance of more golden hardware after scoring 89.72 in rhythm dance. Because of that, Chock and Bates will enter the day less than a point behind the first-place French team of Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron.

After Ashley Farquharson gave the U.S. a bronze medal in women's singles luge on Tuesday, the team of Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby will try to find the podium in doubles. On the men's side, Team USA has two teams that will be vying for a medal.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, snowboarding star Chloe Kim will begin her pursuit of gold in the women's halfpipe and the United States will take on Czechia in the preliminary round of the men's curling tournament. 

Keep track of Wednesday's biggest and best moment's right here as Team USA tries to boost its medal count, which you can track right here.

2026 Olympics schedule -- Wednesday, Feb. 11

Notable sports, team competitions and medal events | All times Eastern

  • Nordic Combined: Normal Hill Jump & 10 km Cross-Country* -- 4 a.m. & 7:45 a.m. 
  • Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe Qualification Runs 1 & 2 -- 4:30 a.m.
  • Alpine skiing: Men's Super-G final* -- 5:30 a.m. 
  • Biathlon: Women's 15 km Individual* -- 8:15 a.m. 
  • Freestyle Skiing: Women's Moguls Final 1 & 2* -- 8:15 a.m.
  • Luge: Men's and Women's Double's Runs 1 & 2* -- 11 a.m. - 1:44 p.m.
  • Speed Skating: Men's 1000m* -- 12:30 p.m.
  • Curling: Men's Round Robin (United States vs. Czechia) -- 1:05 p.m.
  • Snowboarding: Men's Halfpipe Qualification Runs 1 & 2 -- 1:30 p.m.
  • Figure Skating: Ice Dance - Free Dance* -- 1:30 p.m. - 5:05 p.m.

*Denotes medal event

Updating Live
(76)
 
Pinned
Link copied

🥇American star Jordan Stolz wins gold in 1000m speedskating with Olympic record

Jordan Stolz came into the 2026 Winter Olympics as the best speedskater in the world and faced plenty of pressure to live up to that title in Milan. In his first event of these games, the 1000 meter, he did just that by setting a new Olympic record with a 1:06.28 in a thrilling skate against his top rival, Jenning de Boo of the Netherlands. 

Stolz and de Boo were paired together in the penultimate race of the night, and de Boo got off to a blistering start to take the lead, but Stolz -- who also races the 500m and 1500m -- showed off his incredible endurance by not only closing down de Boo but flying by him on the final lap to win by a half second. 

After getting his first taste of Olympic competition at 17 years old in Beijing, Stolz has emerged as the most dominant male speedskater in the world and entered the 2026 Winter Olympics with incredibly high expectations. While he still has three more races to go -- the 500m, 1500m and mass start -- he's off to a flying start with a gold medal in the 1000, putting down the latest Olympic record on what's been fast ice in Milan. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

NHL players return to Olympics with Slovakia's upset over Finland

The return of NHL players to the Winter Olympics got off to a dramatic start, with Slovakia pulling off a 4-1 upset over Finland in Group B. It was rookie Dalibor Dvorsky of the St. Louis Blues who delivered the decisive blow, scoring the game-winning goal 7:20 into the third period.

Former No. 1 overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens added two goals of his own, including a power-play strike 3 minutes and 10 seconds after Dvorsky had put Slovakia ahead. Eeli Tolvanen of the Seattle Kraken had the lone goal for Finland.

The win gives Slovakia an early boost in Group B and will face host country Italy on Friday after Finland takes on fellow medal contender Sweden.

Cody Nagel
February 11, 2026, 6:22 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 1:22 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chloe Kim topped women's halfpipe qualifying with a 90.25 in quest for third straight gold

American snowboarder Chloe Kim came into the 2026 Winter Olympics with a bit of added drama surrounding her quest for a record third-straight gold medal in the women's halfpipe. Kim dislocated her shoulder in a practice crash in the leadup to the Olympics and was unable to train as aggressively as she would've hoped, leading to some wonder if there would be any rust for the best women's snowboarder in the world. 

We got an emphatic answer of "no" to that question on Wednesday, as Kim put down the top score in qualifying for the halfpipe competition with a 90.25 on an incredibly clean run that featured a 1080 that she put down to perfection. 

Team USA teammate Maddie Mastro finished third in qualifying with an 86.00, but the biggest story of qualifying was the scary crash suffered by China's Liu Jiayu, the 2018 silver medalist, who had to be stretchered off the course. That crash left Kim and other competitors shaken seeing a top competitor and friend of many, including Kim, go down. 

The women's halfpipe final will take place on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET, where Kim can become the first snowboarder in history to win gold at three straight Olympics on either the men's or women's side. 

Robby Kalland
February 11, 2026, 4:00 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 11:00 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

🥈American Ryan Cochran-Siegle wins silver in the men's Super G

It was an excellent morning for the Americans in skiing competitions on Wednesday. Before Team USA went 1-2 in the women's moguls, Ryan Cochran-Siegle delivered a silver medal for the second straight Olympics in the men's Super G. 

A clean run from Cochran-Siegle put him in first for most of the competition before he was finally unseated by Swiss superstar Franjo von Allmen, who topped Cochran-Siegle's time to win his third gold of this year's games (downhill and team combined), becoming the first man to collect three golds at one Olympics since 1968.

 
Pinned
Link copied

🥇🥈Team USA takes home gold and silver in women's moguls

Team USA added two more medals to the overall count in Wednesday morning's women's moguls competition, where Liz Lemley and Jaelin Kauf won gold and silver respectively. The Americans taking the top two spots on the podium came as a bit of a surprise, but when gold medal favorite Jakara Anthony had a stumble in her run, it opened the door for the American duo to sweep the gold and silver medals with clean, strong runs. 

See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 7:31 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 2:31 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 7:28 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 2:28 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 7:27 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 2:27 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 7:25 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 2:25 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 7:21 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 2:21 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 7:20 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 2:20 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 7:18 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 2:18 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 6:59 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 1:59 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 6:56 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 1:56 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 6:52 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 1:52 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 6:49 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 1:49 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 6:47 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 1:47 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 6:45 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 1:45 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 6:42 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 1:42 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 6:30 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 1:30 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 6:26 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 1:26 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 6:24 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 1:24 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 5:55 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 12:55 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 5:47 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 12:47 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 5:45 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 12:45 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 5:42 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 12:42 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 5:36 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 12:36 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 5:34 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 12:34 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 5:15 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 12:15 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 5:11 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 12:11 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 5:06 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 12:06 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 4:44 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 11:44 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Olympics via Twitter
February 11, 2026, 4:32 PM
Feb. 11, 2026, 11:32 am EST
See More
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Highlights: Victor Wembanyama drops 40 points in win over Lakers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Emory Hunt: 'Cowboys can go from worst to first'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    NFL Draft Projections: Fernando Mendoza

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    NFL Draft Projections: Carson Beck

  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    This Just In: Charlie Woods, Son of Tiger, Commits To Florida State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Early Lean Super Bowl LXI Winner

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    UFC 326 Will Feature a Holloway vs. Oliveira Rematch

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Where The USA-Canada Rivalry Ranks In The Hockey World

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    More Likely To Be Gone Over Summer - Skenes Or Skubal?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    2026 Pitching Headlines: Top Rookie Pitcher To Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Highlights: Pistons-Hornets brawl leads to FOUR ejections

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Kansas Able To Outplay Arizona Without Peterson

See All Videos