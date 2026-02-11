The 2026 Winter Olympics continue on Wednesday, and Team USA will feature prominently in a handful of events. In one of the day's biggest several gold medal events, the figure skating duo of Madison Chock and Evan Bates will be going for the gold in ice dance.

Chock and Bates helped the Americans take gold in the team figure skating event with a score of 133.23 in the ice dance portion. Now, those two are within striking distance of more golden hardware after scoring 89.72 in rhythm dance. Because of that, Chock and Bates will enter the day less than a point behind the first-place French team of Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron.

After Ashley Farquharson gave the U.S. a bronze medal in women's singles luge on Tuesday, the team of Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby will try to find the podium in doubles. On the men's side, Team USA has two teams that will be vying for a medal.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, snowboarding star Chloe Kim will begin her pursuit of gold in the women's halfpipe and the United States will take on Czechia in the preliminary round of the men's curling tournament.

Keep track of Wednesday's biggest and best moment's right here as Team USA tries to boost its medal count, which you can track right here.

2026 Olympics schedule -- Wednesday, Feb. 11

Notable sports, team competitions and medal events | All times Eastern

Nordic Combined: Normal Hill Jump & 10 km Cross-Country* -- 4 a.m. & 7:45 a.m.

Normal Hill Jump & 10 km Cross-Country* -- 4 a.m. & 7:45 a.m. Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe Qualification Runs 1 & 2 -- 4:30 a.m.

Women's Halfpipe Qualification Runs 1 & 2 -- 4:30 a.m. Alpine skiing: Men's Super-G final* -- 5:30 a.m.

Men's Super-G final* -- 5:30 a.m. Biathlon: Women's 15 km Individual* -- 8:15 a.m.

Women's 15 km Individual* -- 8:15 a.m. Freestyle Skiing: Women's Moguls Final 1 & 2* -- 8:15 a.m.

Women's Moguls Final 1 & 2* -- 8:15 a.m. Luge: Men's and Women's Double's Runs 1 & 2* -- 11 a.m. - 1:44 p.m.

Men's and Women's Double's Runs 1 & 2* -- 11 a.m. - 1:44 p.m. Speed Skating: Men's 1000m* -- 12:30 p.m.

Men's 1000m* -- 12:30 p.m. Curling : Men's Round Robin (United States vs. Czechia) -- 1:05 p.m.

: Men's Round Robin (United States vs. Czechia) -- 1:05 p.m. Snowboarding: Men's Halfpipe Qualification Runs 1 & 2 -- 1:30 p.m.

Men's Halfpipe Qualification Runs 1 & 2 -- 1:30 p.m. Figure Skating: Ice Dance - Free Dance* -- 1:30 p.m. - 5:05 p.m.

*Denotes medal event