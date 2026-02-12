Skip to Main Content
2026 Winter Olympics live updates: Team USA results and medal count as Day 6 gets underway in Italy

More medals are set to be handed out in snowboarding, skiing and speed skating on Thursday from Milano Cortina

The 2026 Winter Olympics continue on Thursday with Team USA looking to maintain positive momentum out of a Wednesday where they added five more medals to their tally -- two gold and three silver. 

Team USA's best hope to add to their gold medal tally on Thursday will be Chloe Kim. The snowboarding legend is aiming for the first three-peat in the halfpipe in Olympics history by either a man or woman, and she sent a message to the field with a 90.25 in qualifying that put her on top of the standings going into the finals. Fellow American Maddie Mastro qualified third with an 86.00, and will be looking to take home her first Olympic medal. 

Also in action is the most successful American cross-country skier, as Jessie Diggins looks to add a fourth Olympic medal to her collection in the women's 10km interval start freestyle. Nick Page will look to find his way onto the podium in the men's moguls after Team USA picked up a gold and silver in the women's competition on Wednesday. 

The USA men's hockey team will begin their tournament on Thursday afternoon as well, as the star-studded American squad faces off against Latvia in preliminary action. 

Keep track of Thursday's biggest and best moment's right here as Team USA tries to boost its medal count, which you can track right here.

2026 Olympics schedule -- Thursday, Feb. 12

Notable sports, team competitions and medal events | All times Eastern

  • Curling: Women's Round Robin -- United States vs. South Korea -- 3:05 a.m.
  • Alpine Skiing: Women's Super-G* -- 5:30 a.m. 
  • Freestyle Skiing: Men's Moguls Final Runs 1 & 2* -- 6:10 a.m.
  • Cross-Country Skiing: Women's 10 km Interval Start Free* -- 7 a.m.
  • Snowboarding: Women's 10 km Interval Start Free* -- 7:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
  • Curling: Men's Round Robin -- United States vs. Switzerland -- 8:05 a.m.
  • Speed Skating: Women's 5000m* -- 10:30 a.m.
  • Luge: Team Relay* -- 12:30 p.m.
  • Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe Final Runs* -- 1:30 p.m.
  • Short Track Speed Skating: Women's 500m Quarterfinals; Men's 1000m Quarterfinals; Women's 500m Semifinals; Men's 1000m Semifinals; Women's 500m Final A*;  Men's 1000m Final A* -- 2:15 p.m. - 3:43 p.m.
  • Ice Hockey: Men's Preliminary Round -- United States vs. Latvia -- 3:10 p.m.

*Denotes medal event

🥈 Chloe Kim wins silver in women's snowboard halfpipe, comes up short in bid for first snowboard three-peat in Olympic history

Chloe Kim's attempt to become the first snowboarder -- man or woman, in any discipline -- for an Olympic gold three-peat came up just short, and in dramatic fashion.

Korea's Gaon Choi posted a massive 90.25 third run that was enough to stun the American legend in the women's snowboard halfpipe. It was an incredible show of talent and toughness from Choi, who had a huge fall on her first run. Choi had previously called Kim an idol and a mentor.

Kim, who suffered a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum during a training run last month, had one final opportunity but was unable to land a double cork 1080. Kim earned second with the 88.00 she posted on her first run; she also fell on her second run.

Japan's Mitsuki Ono (85.00 on first run) won bronze.

February 12, 2026, 8:09 PM
February 12, 2026, 8:05 PM
February 12, 2026, 7:44 PM
February 12, 2026, 7:31 PM
February 12, 2026, 7:31 PM
February 12, 2026, 7:29 PM
February 12, 2026, 7:26 PM
February 12, 2026, 7:21 PM
Chloe Kim flies into women's snowboard halfpipe lead after one run

Chloe Kim is closing in on a third consecutive Olympic gold in the women's snowboard halfpipe after laying down a monster first run.

With boyfriend Myles Garrett -- the Browns' record-setting superstar -- watching on, Kim posted an 88.0 on her first run of the finals, three points better than Japan's Mitsuki Ono.

Overall, the first round was full of carnage as several snowboarders crashed with snow falling. Kim, though, was absolutely fantastic. We'll see if she even needs another run.

 
February 12, 2026, 6:51 PM
February 12, 2026, 6:47 PM
February 12, 2026, 6:44 PM
February 12, 2026, 6:38 PM
February 12, 2026, 6:33 PM
February 12, 2026, 6:16 PM
February 12, 2026, 6:05 PM
February 12, 2026, 5:37 PM
February 12, 2026, 5:16 PM
February 12, 2026, 5:10 PM
February 12, 2026, 5:05 PM
February 12, 2026, 5:02 PM
February 12, 2026, 5:00 PM
February 12, 2026, 4:59 PM
February 12, 2026, 4:57 PM
February 12, 2026, 4:41 PM
February 12, 2026, 4:41 PM
February 12, 2026, 4:33 PM
Ukraine skeleton racer banned for wearing helmet honoring victims of war

The International Olympic Committee banned Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from competing in the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics after Heraskevych refused to refrain from racing in a helmet that honors athletes killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Heraskevych trained in the helmet, which depicts at least 20 athletes and coaches, as late as Wednesday before the IOC made its final decision to bar him from Thursday's race. 

The IOC said Monday that Heraskevych's helmet would not be allowed in competition, citing a rule against making political statements on the Olympic field of play. 

February 12, 2026, 4:27 PM
February 12, 2026, 4:14 PM
