2026 Winter Olympics live updates: Team USA results and medal count as Day 6 gets underway in Italy

The 2026 Winter Olympics continue on Thursday with Team USA looking to maintain positive momentum out of a Wednesday where they added five more medals to their tally -- two gold and three silver.

Team USA's best hope to add to their gold medal tally on Thursday will be Chloe Kim. The snowboarding legend is aiming for the first three-peat in the halfpipe in Olympics history by either a man or woman, and she sent a message to the field with a 90.25 in qualifying that put her on top of the standings going into the finals. Fellow American Maddie Mastro qualified third with an 86.00, and will be looking to take home her first Olympic medal.

Also in action is the most successful American cross-country skier, as Jessie Diggins looks to add a fourth Olympic medal to her collection in the women's 10km interval start freestyle. Nick Page will look to find his way onto the podium in the men's moguls after Team USA picked up a gold and silver in the women's competition on Wednesday.

The USA men's hockey team will begin their tournament on Thursday afternoon as well, as the star-studded American squad faces off against Latvia in preliminary action.

The USA men's hockey team will begin their tournament on Thursday afternoon as well, as the star-studded American squad faces off against Latvia in preliminary action.

2026 Olympics schedule -- Thursday, Feb. 12

Notable sports, team competitions and medal events | All times Eastern

Curling: Women's Round Robin -- United States vs. South Korea -- 3:05 a.m.

Alpine Skiing: Women's Super-G* -- 5:30 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing: Men's Moguls Final Runs 1 & 2* -- 6:10 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing: Women's 10 km Interval Start Free* -- 7 a.m.

Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe* -- 7:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

Curling: Men's Round Robin -- United States vs. Switzerland -- 8:05 a.m.

Speed Skating: Women's 5000m* -- 10:30 a.m.

Luge: Team Relay* -- 12:30 p.m.

Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe Final Runs* -- 1:30 p.m.

Short Track Speed Skating: Women's 500m Quarterfinals; Men's 1000m Quarterfinals; Women's 500m Semifinals; Men's 1000m Semifinals; Women's 500m Final A*; Men's 1000m Final A* -- 2:15 p.m. - 3:43 p.m.

Ice Hockey: Men's Preliminary Round -- United States vs. Latvia -- 3:10 p.m.

*Denotes medal event