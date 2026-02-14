2026 Winter Olympics live updates: Team USA results and medal count as Day 8 gets underway in Italy

Team USA looks to keep its momentum rolling on Day 8 of the Winter Olympics, with another busy slate headlined by more high-stakes action at the rink. The U.S. Men's Hockey team takes on Denmark in the second game of its preliminary-round action at 3:10 p.m. ET, a matchup that presents an opportunity to tighten its grip on the group standings before the knockout stage. After a strong 5-1 win in the opener against Latvia on Thursday, the Americans aim for another dominant performance as they position themselves for a run at their first gold medal since 1980.

On the speed skating oval, Jordan Stolz returns to competition in the men's 500 meters, with racing set to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Already a gold medalist in Milan after his Olympic-record performance in the 1000m, Stolz now turns to the shortest distance on his schedule. The 21-year-old is one of the favorites in the 500m and will be looking to add to his medal haul with two events still to come.

Keep track of Saturday's biggest and best moments right here as Team USA tries to boost its medal count, which you can track right here.

2026 Olympics schedule -- Saturday, Feb. 14

Notable sports, team competitions and medal events | All times Eastern

Freestyle Skiing: Women's Dual Moguls First Round, Second Round, Quarters, Semis, Finals) -- 4:30 a.m.

*Denotes medal event