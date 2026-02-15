2026 Winter Olympics live updates: Team USA results and medal count as Day 9 gets underway in Italy

Sunday's action at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics will feature plenty of hardware being handed out with nine medal events taking place.

The biggest American star aiming for a medal on Sunday will be Mikaela Shiffrin, as the legendary skiier looks to capture her first medal of the 2026 games in the giant slalom. Shiffrin is the most decorated alpine skiier in history, with more than 100 World Cup wins, but hasn't picked up a medal since the 2018 Games.

After a brutal 2022 Olympics, Shiffrin finished fourth alongside Breezy Johnson in the team combined to open her 2026 Olympics and continue her medal drought. The first run of the giant slalom event will happen at 4 a.m. ET, with the second runs starting at 7:20 a.m.

Also in action on Sunday will be Erin Jackson, a breakout star of the 2022 Olympics who is looking to defend her gold medal in the women's 500m speedskating final.

Closing out Sunday's action will be the United States men's hockey team facing Germany after a hard-fought win over Denmark on Saturday.

Keep track of Sunday's biggest and best moments right here as Team USA tries to boost its medal count, which you can track right here.

2026 Olympics schedule -- Sunday, Feb. 14

Notable sports, team competitions and medal events | All times Eastern

Curling : Men's round robin: USA vs. Sweden -- 3:05 a.m.

: Men's round robin: USA vs. Sweden -- 3:05 a.m. Alpine Skiing : Women's Giant Slalom Run 1 -- 4 a.m., Women's Giant Slalom Run 2* -- 7:20 a.m.

: Women's Giant Slalom Run 1 -- 4 a.m., Women's Giant Slalom Run 2* -- 7:20 a.m. Bobsled : Monobob Women's Runs 1 and 2 -- 4 a.m.

: Monobob Women's Runs 1 and 2 -- 4 a.m. Freestyle Skiing : Men's Dual Moguls* -- 4:30 a.m.

: Men's Dual Moguls* -- 4:30 a.m. Biathlon : Men's 12.5km Pursuit* -- 5:15 a.m., Women's 10km Pursuit* -- 8:45 a.m.

: Men's 12.5km Pursuit* -- 5:15 a.m., Women's 10km Pursuit* -- 8:45 a.m. Cross-Country Skiing : Men's 4x7.5km Relay* -- 6 a.m.

: Men's 4x7.5km Relay* -- 6 a.m. Snowboarding : Snowboard Cross* -- 7:45 a.m.

: Snowboard Cross* -- 7:45 a.m. Curling : Women's round robin: USA vs. China -- 8:05 a.m.

: Women's round robin: USA vs. China -- 8:05 a.m. Speedskating : Team Pursuit Men's Qualifying -- 10 a.m., 500m women's final* -- 11 a.m.

: Team Pursuit Men's Qualifying -- 10 a.m., 500m women's final* -- 11 a.m. Ski Jumping : Women's Large Hill* -- 12:45 p.m.

: Women's Large Hill* -- 12:45 p.m. Skeleton : Mixed Team Final* -- 1:15 p.m.

: Mixed Team Final* -- 1:15 p.m. Curling : Men's round robin: USA vs. Norway -- 1:05 p.m.

: Men's round robin: USA vs. Norway -- 1:05 p.m. Freestyle Skiing : Men's Big Air qualifying -- 1:30 p.m.

: Men's Big Air qualifying -- 1:30 p.m. Figure Skating : Pairs short program -- 1:45 p.m.

: Pairs short program -- 1:45 p.m. Men's Ice Hockey: USA vs. Germany (preliminary round) -- 3:10 p.m.



*Denotes medal event