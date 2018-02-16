Winter Olympics: American skier Gus Kenworthy breaks thumb, jabs Mike Pence
Kenworthy will still compete and makes light of the injury by taking a shot at the vice president
American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy announced on Twitter on Thursday night that he broke his right thumb during practice at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang. He also said the injury is not going to prevent him from competing in slopestyle, which will be held Sunday. The injured appendage might not hold him back because slopestyle skiing is not as rough on the grip like alpine events such as the slalom and downhill.
Kenworthy now has a brace on his hand. In his tweet revealing the injury, he took the opportunity to jab United States Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the American delegation in South Korea.
Kenworthy recently spoke to CBS News about his homosexuality and his objection to Pence's policies regarding gay people; he's said he 'would be proud' not to go to the White House after returning to the United States after these Games.
If Kenworthy's injury doesn't hold him back, he would have as many as five runs on Sunday in South Korea.
Kenworthy's two qualifying runs would be televised at approximately 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET on Saturday night in the United States, with the finals running from approximately 11:15 ET to 12:30 a.m. ET that same night. Kenworthy won silver in slopestyle at the 2014 Games in Sochi.
|
Country
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|GER
|9
|2
|4
|15
|NOR
|6
|7
|4
|17
|NED
|5
|5
|2
|12
|USA
|5
|1
|2
|8
|CAN
|4
|5
|4
|13
|SWE
|3
|2
|0
|5
|FRA
|3
|1
|2
|6
|AUT
|2
|1
|3
|6
|ITA
|1
|1
|3
|5
|KOR
|1
|0
|1
|2
|JPN
|0
|4
|3
|7
|AUS
|0
|2
|1
|3
|CHN
|0
|2
|0
|2
|SVK
|0
|2
|0
|2
|OAR
|0
|1
|4
|5
|CZE
|0
|1
|1
|2
|SUI
|0
|1
|1
|2
|SLO
|0
|1
|0
|1
|FIN
|0
|0
|3
|3
|KAZ
|0
|0
|1
|1
|ESP
|0
|0
|1
|1
