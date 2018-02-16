Winter Olympics highlights: Mikaela Shiffrin fails to medal, USA hockey tops Slovakia

Talk about a rought night for Team USA. A day after winning gold in the giant slalom, Mikaela Shiffrin finished off the podium on Thursday night in her best event, the slalom. Lindsey Jacobellis won't be taking home an Olympic medal, either, after finishing fourth in snowboard cross after leading for most of the final. And hyped American figure skater Nathan Chen looked lost in the men's short program, winding up 17th.

The United States' men's hockey team got a big bounce-back win against Slovakia, winning 2-1, a day after falling to Slovenia in its opener.

Here's a recap of all the action from our Thursday night LIVE blog:

Medal Tracker

Medal Tracker PyeongChang 2018 Medal Tracker Country Gold Silver Bronze TOTAL GER 9 2 4 15 NOR 6 7 5 18 NED 5 5 2 12 USA 5 1 2 8 CAN 4 5 4 13 FRA 3 2 2 7 SWE 3 2 0 5 AUT 3 1 3 7 ITA 2 1 3 6 KOR 2 0 1 3 JPN 0 4 3 7 OAR 0 2 4 6 AUS 0 2 1 3 SUI 0 2 1 3 CHN 0 2 0 2 SVK 0 2 0 2 CZE 0 1 2 3 SLO 0 1 0 1 FIN 0 0 3 3 ESP 0 0 1 1 KAZ 0 0 1 1 GBR 0 0 1 1 See More



