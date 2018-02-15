Winter Olympics highlights: Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold; Canada beats USA hockey

Whew, what a Valentine's Day at the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Mikaela Shiffrin picked up her second Olympic gold medal and her first at these Winter Olympics with a searing second run the giant slalom to clinch first. And Team USA women's hockey lost a thriller to rival Canada to close out group play.

Check out all of the highlights from action with the recap of Wednesday night's live blog below.

Shiffrin reacts after winning gold in the women's GS. USATSI

Medal Tracker

Medal Tracker PyeongChang 2018 Medal Tracker Country Gold Silver Bronze TOTAL GER 8 2 3 13 NED 5 4 2 11 NOR 4 6 3 13 USA 4 1 2 7 CAN 3 4 4 11 FRA 3 1 2 6 AUT 2 1 1 4 SWE 2 1 0 3 ITA 1 1 1 3 KOR 1 0 1 2 JPN 0 4 3 7 AUS 0 2 1 3 CHN 0 2 0 2 OAR 0 1 4 5 CZE 0 1 1 2 SUI 0 1 1 2 SVK 0 1 0 1 FIN 0 0 2 2 KAZ 0 0 1 1 ESP 0 0 1 1 See More



