Winter Olympics highlights: Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold; Canada beats USA hockey

Mikaela Shiffrin gets her first of what could be multiple medals at these Olympics

Whew, what a Valentine's Day at the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Mikaela Shiffrin picked up her second Olympic gold medal and her first at these Winter Olympics with a searing second run the giant slalom to clinch first. And Team USA women's hockey lost a thriller to rival Canada to close out group play.  

Check out all of the highlights from action with the recap of Wednesday night's live blog below. 

Alpine Skiing: 2017 Lake Louise Audi FIS Skiing Ladies Super G
Shiffrin reacts after winning gold in the women's GS. USATSI

Medal Tracker
PyeongChang 2018
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
TOTAL
GER 8 2 3 13
NED 5 4 2 11
NOR 4 6 3 13
USA 4 1 2 7
CAN 3 4 4 11
FRA 3 1 2 6
AUT 2 1 1 4
SWE 2 1 0 3
ITA 1 1 1 3
KOR 1 0 1 2
JPN 0 4 3 7
AUS 0 2 1 3
CHN 0 2 0 2
OAR 0 1 4 5
CZE 0 1 1 2
SUI 0 1 1 2
SVK 0 1 0 1
FIN 0 0 2 2
KAZ 0 0 1 1
ESP 0 0 1 1
