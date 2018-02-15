Winter Olympics highlights: Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold; Canada beats USA hockey
Mikaela Shiffrin gets her first of what could be multiple medals at these Olympics
Whew, what a Valentine's Day at the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Mikaela Shiffrin picked up her second Olympic gold medal and her first at these Winter Olympics with a searing second run the giant slalom to clinch first. And Team USA women's hockey lost a thriller to rival Canada to close out group play.
Check out all of the highlights from action with the recap of Wednesday night's live blog below.
Medal Tracker
|
Country
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|GER
|8
|2
|3
|13
|NED
|5
|4
|2
|11
|NOR
|4
|6
|3
|13
|USA
|4
|1
|2
|7
|CAN
|3
|4
|4
|11
|FRA
|3
|1
|2
|6
|AUT
|2
|1
|1
|4
|SWE
|2
|1
|0
|3
|ITA
|1
|1
|1
|3
|KOR
|1
|0
|1
|2
|JPN
|0
|4
|3
|7
|AUS
|0
|2
|1
|3
|CHN
|0
|2
|0
|2
|OAR
|0
|1
|4
|5
|CZE
|0
|1
|1
|2
|SUI
|0
|1
|1
|2
|SVK
|0
|1
|0
|1
|FIN
|0
|0
|2
|2
|KAZ
|0
|0
|1
|1
|ESP
|0
|0
|1
|1
-
2018 Olympics: Women's hockey schedule
Canada closed out the group stage and clinched top seed with a thrilling win over Team USA...
-
Shriffin wins gold in women's GS
The American ski phenom had a tremendous second run to put her over the top
-
Canada beats USA in group play thriller
Canada was able to stave off the American women in an intense rematch of 2014's gold medal...
-
Bode blames skier's decline on marriage
Bode Miller is in trouble again at the Olympics -- and this time it's for his booth commen...
-
Bode Miller is here to explain, America
Olympic viewers will get to know ski racing's former bad boy better as he calls races in P...
-
2018 Olympics: What is the country OAR?
OAR is actually a country you've heard of, just disguised in different uniforms
