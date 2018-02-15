Winter Olympics highlights: Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold; Team USA hockey falls to Canada

Mikaela Shiffrin gets her first of what could be multiple medals at these Olympics

It was a crazy Valentine's Day at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. Mikaela Shiffrin took the first of what she's hoping will be several gold medals, whereas Team USA hockey was handed a loss by rival Canada in a heartbreaker. Shiffrin looked dominant in the slalom, and she's hoping to win another three events at these Games.

Check out all of the highlights from action with the recap of Wednesday night's live blog below. 

Alpine Skiing: 2017 Lake Louise Audi FIS Skiing Ladies Super G
Shiffrin reacts after winning gold in the women's GS. USATSI

Medal Tracker

PyeongChang 2018
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
TOTAL
GER 9 2 4 15
NOR 6 7 4 17
NED 5 5 2 12
USA 5 1 2 8
CAN 4 5 4 13
SWE 3 2 0 5
FRA 3 1 2 6
AUT 2 1 3 6
ITA 1 1 3 5
KOR 1 0 1 2
JPN 0 4 3 7
AUS 0 2 1 3
CHN 0 2 0 2
SVK 0 2 0 2
OAR 0 1 4 5
CZE 0 1 1 2
SUI 0 1 1 2
SLO 0 1 0 1
FIN 0 0 3 3
KAZ 0 0 1 1
ESP 0 0 1 1
See More


