Winter Olympics highlights: Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold; Team USA hockey falls to Canada
Mikaela Shiffrin gets her first of what could be multiple medals at these Olympics
It was a crazy Valentine's Day at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. Mikaela Shiffrin took the first of what she's hoping will be several gold medals, whereas Team USA hockey was handed a loss by rival Canada in a heartbreaker. Shiffrin looked dominant in the slalom, and she's hoping to win another three events at these Games.
Check out all of the highlights from action with the recap of Wednesday night's live blog below.
Medal Tracker
|
Country
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|GER
|9
|2
|4
|15
|NOR
|6
|7
|4
|17
|NED
|5
|5
|2
|12
|USA
|5
|1
|2
|8
|CAN
|4
|5
|4
|13
|SWE
|3
|2
|0
|5
|FRA
|3
|1
|2
|6
|AUT
|2
|1
|3
|6
|ITA
|1
|1
|3
|5
|KOR
|1
|0
|1
|2
|JPN
|0
|4
|3
|7
|AUS
|0
|2
|1
|3
|CHN
|0
|2
|0
|2
|SVK
|0
|2
|0
|2
|OAR
|0
|1
|4
|5
|CZE
|0
|1
|1
|2
|SUI
|0
|1
|1
|2
|SLO
|0
|1
|0
|1
|FIN
|0
|0
|3
|3
|KAZ
|0
|0
|1
|1
|ESP
|0
|0
|1
|1
