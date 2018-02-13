Winter Olympics LIVE updates: Chloe Kim wins gold in halfpipe, Arielle Gold wins bronze

Will the United States women sweep the podium in halfpipe? It's a legit possibility with four Team USA riders in Monday night's final, led by 17-year-old phenom Chloe Kim. We're following all of the primetime action on NBC: Women's snowboard halfpipe, men's combined and women's speed skating.

Ted Ligety and Chloe Kim are two notable Americans who could have big days. It's also the first day in which USA snowboarder Shaun White will compete.

Follow along with our live blog below and scroll down for TV listings and stream options as well the latest medal tracker.

Medal Tracker

Medal Tracker PyeongChang 2018 Medal Tracker Country Gold Silver Bronze TOTAL GER 4 1 2 7 NED 3 2 2 7 USA 3 1 2 6 NOR 2 4 3 9 CAN 2 4 1 7 FRA 2 0 1 3 SWE 1 1 0 2 KOR 1 0 0 1 AUT 1 0 0 1 JPN 0 1 2 3 OAR 0 1 2 3 CZE 0 1 1 2 AUS 0 1 0 1 CHN 0 1 0 1 SVK 0 1 0 1 FIN 0 0 2 2 KAZ 0 0 1 1 ITA 0 0 1 1 See More

Events to watch



Men's Alpine Skiing (combined, downhill run): USA's Ted Ligety will be going for his second gold medal in the combined event, and third medal overall. Ligety won the combined at the 2006 Games in Turin.

When: 8-11:30 p.m. ET (LIVE)

TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Women's Snowboarding (halfpipe gold medal final): 17-year-old American Chloe Kim is looking for her first Olympic medal and is favored to win gold in the event.

When: 8-11:30 p.m. ET (LIVE)

TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Women's Speed Skating (1,500m gold medal final): Japan's Miho Takagi is favored in this speed skating final, while 28-year-old Heather Bergsma is America's top competitor in the event. Bergsma won gold in the event at last year's World Championships and is in search of her first Olympic medal.

When: 8-11:30 p.m. ET (LIVE)

TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Men's Snowboarding (halfpipe qualifying): If you're interested in heralded American snowboarder Shaun White, this is the first look at him in action in Pyeongchang.

When: 11:30 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET (LIVE)

TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

All events

TV: The following channels will broadcast a variety of Olympics events throughout the day: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network.

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events. You can also stream all of NBC's coverage on fuboTV (try for free).

For a full schedule of events on Day Four, click here.