Winter Olympics LIVE updates: Mikaela Shiffrin in the hunt, USA hockey vs. Slovakia

Will we see another gold from Mikaela Shiffrin on Thursday night in primetime? Will Nathan Chen soar when he takes to the ice in the men's short program? Those are the burning questions entering Thursday night's primetime lineup of action. One thing we do know: Lindsey Jacobellis won't be taking home an Olympic medal after finishing fourth in snowboard cross after leading for most of the final.

Good thing you landed here, because we've got you covered with everything you need to know ahead of the action on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Scroll down for the full overview of of events for Thursday, complete with a guide of what and how to watch, plus a medal tracker with updates from the previous events.

Medal Tracker PyeongChang 2018 Medal Tracker Country Gold Silver Bronze TOTAL GER 9 2 4 15 NOR 6 7 5 18 NED 5 5 2 12 USA 5 1 2 8 CAN 4 5 4 13 FRA 3 2 2 7 SWE 3 2 0 5 AUT 3 1 3 7 ITA 2 1 3 6 KOR 2 0 1 3 JPN 0 4 3 7 OAR 0 2 4 6 AUS 0 2 1 3 SUI 0 2 1 3 CHN 0 2 0 2 SVK 0 2 0 2 CZE 0 1 2 3 SLO 0 1 0 1 FIN 0 0 3 3 ESP 0 0 1 1 KAZ 0 0 1 1 GBR 0 0 1 1 See More

Events to watch



Men's figure skating: United States' phenom Nathan Chen finished fourth in the men's skate in the team competition, but he's still the favorite to win an individual gold in Pyeongchang. The men's skating gets underway with the short program.

When: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET (LIVE)

TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Women's slalom: This is what Shiffrin's been waiting for all week. Gusty winds postponed it from Sunday, and then more inclement weather pushed it back even farther. The slalom will be the second of four different medal opportunities for the 22-year-old Team USA up-and-comer, who took gold in the giant slalom on Wednesday night. Shiffrin won't race in Friday's super-G to rest.

When: 8 p.m. (first run), 11:15 p.m. (second run) (LIVE)

TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Women's snowboard cross (gold medal final): A 10-time Winter X Games champ in this event, Lindsey Jacobellis will be an obvious headliner as she pursues first place, which has eluded her on the Winter Olympics stage ever since her 2006 debut. Her Team USA companion, Rosie Mancari, won't participate due to injuries, while Britain's Zoe Gillings-Brier, a four-time Olympian, will be in the mix looking for her first-ever medal.

When: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET (LIVE)

TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Men's skeleton (gold medal final): South Korea's own Yun Sung-Bin, the first Korean to become a world champion in men's skeleton, will be representing Pyeongchang. Matt Antoine, a bronze medal winner from 2014, leads the U.S. pack, which also includes John Daly, who lost control of his sled on the final run of his Sochi Games effort.

When: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET (LIVE)

TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Men's ice hockey (U.S. vs. Slovakia): Team USA coughed up a lead at the last minute in a shocking overtime loss at the hands of Slovenia on Tuesday. Without active NHL players for the first time since the 1990s, they need an immediate turnaround -- and a win streak -- to fully get back on track.

When: 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m ET (LIVE)

TV: CNBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

All events

TV: The following channels will broadcast a variety of Olympics events throughout the day: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network.

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events. You can also stream all of NBC's coverage on fuboTV (try for free).

