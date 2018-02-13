Winter Olympics Medal Tracker: Chloe Kim, Arielle Gold add to Team USA medal count
Here's the gold, silver, and bronze count for every country competing in Pyeongchang
It wasn't a sweep, but there's no denying that the American women rule the women's snowboard halfpipe. Chloe Kim's only competition for gold was herself after she bested her gold-medal winning run on her last trip down the pipe, while Arielle Gold earned the bronze for Team USA.
The big win for the American women comes a day after Jamie Anderson won Olympic gold again in slopestyle when she stomped her first run in a shortened women's final where winds had their way with the women's field on a bitterly cold day.
Below is the 2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker, which will follow every country to win a medal. Norway holds the record for the most gold medals with 118 all-time. The United States is second with 96.
The record for most golds won in a single games was 14 by Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics.
|
Country
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|GER
|4
|1
|2
|7
|NED
|3
|2
|2
|7
|USA
|3
|1
|2
|6
|NOR
|2
|4
|3
|9
|CAN
|2
|4
|1
|7
|FRA
|2
|0
|1
|3
|SWE
|1
|1
|0
|2
|KOR
|1
|0
|0
|1
|AUT
|1
|0
|0
|1
|JPN
|0
|1
|2
|3
|OAR
|0
|1
|2
|3
|CZE
|0
|1
|1
|2
|AUS
|0
|1
|0
|1
|CHN
|0
|1
|0
|1
|SVK
|0
|1
|0
|1
|FIN
|0
|0
|2
|2
|KAZ
|0
|0
|1
|1
|ITA
|0
|0
|1
|1
USA phenom Chloe Kim wins first gold
The 17-year-old phenom announced her arrival in emphatic fashion with an amazing showing
2018 Olympics: LIVE updates from Monday
Believe the hype -- Chloe Kim is your Olympic halfpipe champ
Chloe Kim is snowboarding's future now
Here's everything you need to know about the new face of women's snowboarding for the United...
Winter Olympics 2018: Full TV schedule
Here's everything you need to know to binge on NBC's Olympics coverage on Monday
2018 Olympics: How, who to watch Monday
Skiing, snowboarding and speed skating will have big events on Monday night
An explanation of the Alpine disciplines
There are five disciplines of alpine skiing in the Winter Olympics, though some are better...
