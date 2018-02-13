Winter Olympics Medal Tracker: Chloe Kim, Arielle Gold add to Team USA medal count

It wasn't a sweep, but there's no denying that the American women rule the women's snowboard halfpipe. Chloe Kim's only competition for gold was herself after she bested her gold-medal winning run on her last trip down the pipe, while Arielle Gold earned the bronze for Team USA.

The big win for the American women comes a day after Jamie Anderson won Olympic gold again in slopestyle when she stomped her first run in a shortened women's final where winds had their way with the women's field on a bitterly cold day.

Below is the 2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker, which will follow every country to win a medal. Norway holds the record for the most gold medals with 118 all-time. The United States is second with 96.

The record for most golds won in a single games was 14 by Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics.