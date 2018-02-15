Winter Olympics Medal Tracker: Mikaela Shiffrin's gold adds to Team USA count
Here's the gold, silver, and bronze count for every country competing in Pyeongchang
A night after Shaun White won the 100th Winter Olympics gold medal in United States history, Mikaela Shiffrin made it 101. America's next big thing in skiing picked up the second Olympic gold medal of her career and her first in giant slalom. Shiffrin's combined pair of runs in giant slalom on Thursday clocked in at 2 minutes, 20.02 seconds, usurping 34-year-old Italian Manuela Moelgg for the top of the podium.
Below is the 2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker, which will follow every country to win a medal. The record for most golds won in a single games was 14 by Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics.
|
Country
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|GER
|8
|2
|3
|13
|NED
|5
|4
|2
|11
|USA
|5
|1
|2
|8
|NOR
|4
|7
|3
|14
|CAN
|3
|4
|4
|11
|FRA
|3
|1
|2
|6
|AUT
|2
|1
|1
|4
|SWE
|2
|1
|0
|3
|ITA
|1
|1
|2
|4
|KOR
|1
|0
|1
|2
|JPN
|0
|4
|3
|7
|AUS
|0
|2
|1
|3
|CHN
|0
|2
|0
|2
|OAR
|0
|1
|4
|5
|CZE
|0
|1
|1
|2
|SUI
|0
|1
|1
|2
|SVK
|0
|1
|0
|1
|FIN
|0
|0
|2
|2
|KAZ
|0
|0
|1
|1
|ESP
|0
|0
|1
|1
