Winter Olympics Medal Tracker: Shaun White delivers Team USA gold No. 100
Here's the gold, silver, and bronze count for every country competing in Pyeongchang
On the single biggest run of his life, Shaun White was golden -- again. The 31-year-old American snowboarder delivered an incredible performance in the very last run of the event on Wednesday in South Korea -- Tuesday night in primetime in the United States -- to score a 97.75 and jump to the top of the leaderboard, clinching his third Olympic gold medal in the event.
Fittingly, his gold was the United State's 100th gold medal in the Winter Olympics.
Below is the 2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker, which will follow every country to win a medal. Norway holds the record for the most gold medals with 118 all-time. The United States is second with 96.
The record for most golds won in a single games was 14 by Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics.
|
Country
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|GER
|5
|2
|2
|9
|NED
|4
|4
|2
|10
|USA
|4
|1
|2
|7
|NOR
|3
|5
|3
|11
|CAN
|3
|4
|3
|10
|FRA
|2
|1
|2
|5
|SWE
|2
|1
|0
|3
|AUT
|2
|0
|0
|2
|ITA
|1
|1
|1
|3
|KOR
|1
|0
|1
|2
|JPN
|0
|2
|2
|4
|OAR
|0
|1
|4
|5
|AUS
|0
|1
|1
|2
|CZE
|0
|1
|1
|2
|SVK
|0
|1
|0
|1
|CHN
|0
|1
|0
|1
|SUI
|0
|1
|0
|1
|FIN
|0
|0
|2
|2
|KAZ
|0
|0
|1
|1
