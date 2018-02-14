Winter Olympics Medal Tracker: Shaun White, Mikaela Shiffrin eye more USA gold

It is so on. After qualifying first in Monday's night's prelims, Shaun White is ready to rule the halfpipe in Pyeongchang on Tuesday night at the Winter Olympics. American alpine skiing phenom Mikaela Shiffrin is also primed to win her first medal of these Olympics in her best event, the women's slalom, which she won four years ago in Sochi -- barring any more weather delays.

Chloe Kim's only competition for gold on Monday night was herself after she bested her gold-medal winning run on her last trip down the pipe, while Arielle Gold earned the bronze for Team USA. It wasn't a sweep, but there's no denying that the American women rule the women's snowboard halfpipe.

Below is the 2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker, which will follow every country to win a medal. Norway holds the record for the most gold medals with 118 all-time. The United States is second with 96.

The record for most golds won in a single games was 14 by Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics.