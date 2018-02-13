Winter Olympics Medal Tracker: Team USA continues its golden run in snowboarding
Here's the gold, silver, and bronze count for every country competing in Pyeongchang
Chloe Kim's only competition for gold on Monday night was herself after she bested her gold-medal winning run on her last trip down the pipe, while Arielle Gold earned the bronze for Team USA. It wasn't a sweep, but there's no denying that the American women rule the women's snowboard halfpipe.
The big win for the American women comes a day after Jamie Anderson won Olympic gold again in slopestyle when she stomped her first run in a shortened women's final where winds had their way with the women's field on a bitterly cold day.
Below is the 2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker, which will follow every country to win a medal. Norway holds the record for the most gold medals with 118 all-time. The United States is second with 96.
The record for most golds won in a single games was 14 by Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics.
|
Country
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|GER
|5
|2
|2
|9
|NED
|4
|4
|2
|10
|NOR
|3
|5
|3
|11
|CAN
|3
|4
|3
|10
|USA
|3
|1
|2
|6
|FRA
|2
|1
|2
|5
|SWE
|2
|1
|0
|3
|AUT
|2
|0
|0
|2
|ITA
|1
|1
|1
|3
|KOR
|1
|0
|1
|2
|OAR
|0
|1
|4
|5
|JPN
|0
|1
|2
|3
|CZE
|0
|1
|1
|2
|SVK
|0
|1
|0
|1
|AUS
|0
|1
|0
|1
|CHN
|0
|1
|0
|1
|SUI
|0
|1
|0
|1
|FIN
|0
|0
|2
|2
|KAZ
|0
|0
|1
|1
