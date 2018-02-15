Winter Olympics Medal Tracker: Will Mikaela Shiffrin add to Team USA's medal haul?

Mikaela Shiffrin is finally supposed to race Wednesday night in the women's giant slalom. It's not her best event, but Shiffrin is certainly a medal threat and could add to Team USA's growing medal count. The United States won its 100th gold medal in Winter Olympics competition on Tuesday night when Shaun White put down the run of his life to score a 97.75 in the men's halfpipe final and jump to the top of the leaderboard. On the very last run of the event, no less.

Below is the 2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker, which will follow every country to win a medal. The record for most golds won in a single games was 14 by Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics.