Winter Olympics Men's Hockey: TV schedule, results, group standings, medal count

No NHL? No problem. Even though the NHL is not sending players to the Olympics this year, there will still be plenty of reasons to watch the men's ice hockey tournament, which is set to officially begin on Valentine's Day. The bronze and gold medal games will take place at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang on Feb. 24. 

Here's everything you need to know to follow all the action -- including the the tournament, format, group standings, and full schedule.

(Note: This post will update with results as the tournament progresses.)

Format

Three groups of four teams will compete in three preliminary round games (one against every other team in their group) before advancing to a four-round single elimination portion of the tournament. All 12 teams will advance past the group stage, with the winner of each group, along with the highest ranking runner-up, getting a first-round bye in the elimination stage. 

TV

The Olympic Games will be broadcast on various NBC networks. Those include NBC, NBCSN, USA Network.  

Stream

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events. You can also stream all of NBC's coverage on fuboTV (try for free).    

Group standings

Group A

Country

GP

W

OTW

OTL

L

GD

PTS

can.png

Canada

czech.png

Czech Republic  

swiss.png

Switzerland  

kor.png

South Korea

Group B

Country

GP

W

OTW

OTL

L

GD

PTS

olyrus.png

Olympic athletes of Russia

usa.png

USA

slovakia.png

Slovakia

slovenia.png

Slovenia

Group C

Country

GP

W

OTW

OTL

L

GD

PTS

fin.png

Finland

swe.png

Sweden

ger.png

Germany

nor.png

Norway

Below you can find the full schedule of games for both the group and elimination/medal-round stages. 

(All times in EST, Team USA games in bold)

Wednesday, Feb. 14

7:10 a.m.

Russia-Slovakia

B


7:10 a.m.

USA-Slovenia

B


10:10 p.m.

Finland-Germany

C

Thursday, Feb. 15

2:40 a.m.

Sweden-Norway

C


7:10 a.m.

Czech Republic-South Korea

A


7:10 a.m.

Canada-Switzerland

A


10:10 p.m.

USA-Slovakia

B

Friday, Feb. 16

2:40 a.m.

Russia-Slovenia

B


7:10 a.m.

Finland-Norway

C


7:10 a.m.

Sweden-Germany

C


10:10 p.m.

Canada-Czech Republic

A

Saturday, Feb. 17

2:40 a.m.

Switzerland-South Korea

A


7:10 a.m.

USA-Russia

B


7:10 a.m.

Slovakia-Slovenia

B


10:10 p.m.

Germany-Norway

C

Sunday, Feb. 18

2:40 a.m.

Czech Republic-Switzerland

A


7:10 a.m.

Canada-South Korea

A


7:10 a.m.

Sweden-Finland

C

Monday, Feb. 19

10:10 p.m.

TBD-TBD

Playoff

Tuesday, Feb. 20

2:40 a.m.

TBD-TBD

Playoff


7:10 a.m.

TBD-TBD

Playoff


7:10 a.m.

TBD-TBD

Playoff


10:10 p.m.

TBD-TBD

Quarterfinal

Wednesday, Feb. 21

2:40 a.m.

TBD-TBD

Quarterfinal


7:10 a.m.

TBD-TBD

Quarterfinal


7:10 a.m.

TBD-TBD

Quarterfinal

Friday, Feb. 23

2:40 a.m.

TBD-TBD

Semifinal


7:10 a.m.

TBD-TBD

Semifinal

Saturday, Feb. 24

7:10 a.m.

TBD-TBD

Bronze Medal


11:10 p.m.

TBD-TBD

Gold Medal

