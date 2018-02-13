Winter Olympics Men's Hockey: TV schedule, results, group standings, medal count
Here's all you'll need to know to follow men's ice hockey at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics
No NHL? No problem. Even though the NHL is not sending players to the Olympics this year, there will still be plenty of reasons to watch the men's ice hockey tournament, which is set to officially begin on Valentine's Day. The bronze and gold medal games will take place at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang on Feb. 24.
|
Country
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|GER
|5
|2
|2
|9
|NED
|4
|4
|2
|10
|NOR
|3
|5
|3
|11
|CAN
|3
|4
|3
|10
|USA
|3
|1
|2
|6
|FRA
|2
|1
|2
|5
|SWE
|2
|1
|0
|3
|AUT
|2
|0
|0
|2
|ITA
|1
|1
|1
|3
|KOR
|1
|0
|1
|2
|OAR
|0
|1
|4
|5
|JPN
|0
|1
|2
|3
|CZE
|0
|1
|1
|2
|SVK
|0
|1
|0
|1
|AUS
|0
|1
|0
|1
|CHN
|0
|1
|0
|1
|SUI
|0
|1
|0
|1
|FIN
|0
|0
|2
|2
|KAZ
|0
|0
|1
|1
Here's everything you need to know to follow all the action -- including the the tournament, format, group standings, and full schedule.
(Note: This post will update with results as the tournament progresses.)
Format
Three groups of four teams will compete in three preliminary round games (one against every other team in their group) before advancing to a four-round single elimination portion of the tournament. All 12 teams will advance past the group stage, with the winner of each group, along with the highest ranking runner-up, getting a first-round bye in the elimination stage.
TV
The Olympic Games will be broadcast on various NBC networks. Those include NBC, NBCSN, USA Network.
Stream
NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events. You can also stream all of NBC's coverage on fuboTV (try for free).
Group standings
Group A
Country
GP
W
OTW
OTL
L
GD
PTS
Canada
Czech Republic
Switzerland
South Korea
Group B
Country
GP
W
OTW
OTL
L
GD
PTS
Olympic athletes of Russia
USA
Slovakia
Slovenia
Group C
Country
GP
W
OTW
OTL
L
GD
PTS
Finland
Sweden
Germany
Norway
Below you can find the full schedule of games for both the group and elimination/medal-round stages.
(All times in EST, Team USA games in bold)
Wednesday, Feb. 14
7:10 a.m.
Russia-Slovakia
B
|
7:10 a.m.
USA-Slovenia
B
|
10:10 p.m.
Finland-Germany
C
Thursday, Feb. 15
2:40 a.m.
Sweden-Norway
C
|
7:10 a.m.
Czech Republic-South Korea
A
|
7:10 a.m.
Canada-Switzerland
A
|
10:10 p.m.
USA-Slovakia
B
Friday, Feb. 16
2:40 a.m.
Russia-Slovenia
B
|
7:10 a.m.
Finland-Norway
C
|
7:10 a.m.
Sweden-Germany
C
|
10:10 p.m.
Canada-Czech Republic
A
Saturday, Feb. 17
2:40 a.m.
Switzerland-South Korea
A
|
7:10 a.m.
USA-Russia
B
|
7:10 a.m.
Slovakia-Slovenia
B
|
10:10 p.m.
Germany-Norway
C
Sunday, Feb. 18
2:40 a.m.
Czech Republic-Switzerland
A
|
7:10 a.m.
Canada-South Korea
A
|
7:10 a.m.
Sweden-Finland
C
Monday, Feb. 19
10:10 p.m.
TBD-TBD
Playoff
Tuesday, Feb. 20
2:40 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Playoff
|
7:10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Playoff
|
7:10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Playoff
|
10:10 p.m.
TBD-TBD
Quarterfinal
Wednesday, Feb. 21
2:40 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Quarterfinal
|
7:10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Quarterfinal
|
7:10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Quarterfinal
Friday, Feb. 23
2:40 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Semifinal
|
7:10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Semifinal
Saturday, Feb. 24
7:10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Bronze Medal
|
11:10 p.m.
TBD-TBD
Gold Medal
-
2018 Olympics: Women's hockey schedule
The United States and Canada both picked up their second win in Pyeongchang on Tuesday
-
How fast do Olympic downhill skiers go?
Here's everything you need to know about the most exciting alpine discipline and its average...
-
Rippon's hate mail going to wrong guy
A 37-year-old video game designer named Adam Rippon has had an exciting week
-
Winter Olympics men's hockey odds, picks
Hockey analyst who has crushed his NHL selections has strong picks for the Olympics
-
Pyeongchang Games to set condom record
At the Winter Games, a whopping 110,000 condoms will be handed out to the 2,925 participan...
-
Olympians get paid unconventionally
Some Olympic athletes struggle, but others like Shaun White and Lindsey Vonn aren't hurting...
Add a Comment