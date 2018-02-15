Winter Olympics Men's Hockey: TV schedule, Thursday results, group standings, medal count
Canada dominated Switzerland in their opening game of the tournament
The United States and Olympic Athletes of Russia men's hockey teams were both handed shocking losses to open their tournament on Wednesday, but Thursday brought the expected. Canada dominated Switzerland, Sweden cruised over Norway, and Czech Republic topped South Korea.
Even though the NHL is not sending players to the Olympics this year, there will still be plenty of reasons to watch the men's ice hockey tournament, which is set to officially begin on Valentine's Day. The bronze and gold medal games will take place at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang on Feb. 24.
|
Country
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|GER
|9
|2
|4
|15
|NOR
|6
|7
|4
|17
|NED
|5
|5
|2
|12
|USA
|5
|1
|2
|8
|CAN
|4
|5
|4
|13
|SWE
|3
|2
|0
|5
|FRA
|3
|1
|2
|6
|AUT
|2
|1
|3
|6
|ITA
|1
|1
|3
|5
|KOR
|1
|0
|1
|2
|JPN
|0
|4
|3
|7
|AUS
|0
|2
|1
|3
|CHN
|0
|2
|0
|2
|SVK
|0
|2
|0
|2
|OAR
|0
|1
|4
|5
|CZE
|0
|1
|1
|2
|SUI
|0
|1
|1
|2
|SLO
|0
|1
|0
|1
|FIN
|0
|0
|3
|3
|KAZ
|0
|0
|1
|1
|ESP
|0
|0
|1
|1
Here's everything you need to know to follow all the action -- including the the tournament, format, group standings, and full schedule.
(Note: This post will update with results as the tournament progresses.)
Thursday results
Format
Three groups of four teams will compete in three preliminary round games (one against every other team in their group) before advancing to a four-round single elimination portion of the tournament. All 12 teams will advance past the group stage, with the winner of each group, along with the highest ranking runner-up, getting a first-round bye in the elimination stage.
TV
The Olympic Games will be broadcast on various NBC networks. Those include NBC, NBCSN, USA Network.
Stream
NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events. You can also stream all of NBC's coverage on fuboTV (try for free).
Group standings
Group A
Country
GP
W
OTW
OTL
L
GD
PTS
Canada
1
1
0
0
0
+4
3
Czech Republic
1
1
0
0
0
+1
3
Switzerland
1
0
0
0
1
-4
0
South Korea
1
0
0
0
1
-1
0
Group B
Country
GP
W
OTW
OTL
L
GD
PTS
Olympic Athletes of Russia
1
0
0
0
1
-1
0
USA
1
0
0
1
0
-1
1
Slovakia
1
1
0
0
0
+1
3
Slovenia
1
0
1
0
0
+1
2
Group C
Country
GP
W
OTW
OTL
L
GD
PTS
Finland
1
1
0
0
0
+3
3
Sweden
1
1
0
0
0
+4
3
Germany
1
0
0
0
1
-3
0
Norway
1
0
0
0
1
-4
0
Below you can find the full schedule of games for both the group and elimination/medal-round stages.
(All times in EST, Team USA games in bold)
Wednesday, Feb. 14
7:10 a.m.
Slovakia 3, Russia 2
B
|
7:10 a.m.
Slovenia 3, USA 2 (OT)
B
|
10:10 p.m.
Finland 5, Germany 2
C
Thursday, Feb. 15
2:40 a.m.
Sweden 4, Norway 0
C
|
7:10 a.m.
Czech Republic 2, South Korea 1
A
|
7:10 a.m.
Canada 5, Switzerland 1
A
|
10:10 p.m.
USA-Slovakia
B
Friday, Feb. 16
2:40 a.m.
Russia-Slovenia
B
|
7:10 a.m.
Finland-Norway
C
|
7:10 a.m.
Sweden-Germany
C
|
10:10 p.m.
Canada-Czech Republic
A
Saturday, Feb. 17
2:40 a.m.
Switzerland-South Korea
A
|
7:10 a.m.
USA-Russia
B
|
7:10 a.m.
Slovakia-Slovenia
B
|
10:10 p.m.
Germany-Norway
C
Sunday, Feb. 18
2:40 a.m.
Czech Republic-Switzerland
A
|
7:10 a.m.
Canada-South Korea
A
|
7:10 a.m.
Sweden-Finland
C
Monday, Feb. 19
10:10 p.m.
TBD-TBD
Playoff
Tuesday, Feb. 20
2:40 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Playoff
|
7:10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Playoff
|
7:10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Playoff
|
10:10 p.m.
TBD-TBD
Quarterfinal
Wednesday, Feb. 21
2:40 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Quarterfinal
|
7:10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Quarterfinal
|
7:10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Quarterfinal
Friday, Feb. 23
2:40 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Semifinal
|
7:10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Semifinal
Saturday, Feb. 24
7:10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Bronze Medal
|
11:10 p.m.
TBD-TBD
Gold Medal
