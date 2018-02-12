Olympics: Mirai Nagasu, Adam Rippon soar to lift U.S. to figure skating bronze
The Americans deliver on the final night of the team competition to clinch a medal
Have a skate, Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon. Powered by two sensational performances from skaters left off the U.S. team for the Sochi Olympics, the Americans took the bronze in the team figure skating competition behind the Canadians and the Russians.
Canada's deep squad clinched its gold when Gabrielle Daleman finished third behind Russian Alina Zagitova and Nagasu in the women's event. Canada led Russia, 63-58, with only the ice dance remaining and the Russians could only pick up a maximum of four points in that discipline.
Nagasu, the fourth-place finisher at the 2010 Vancouver Games, landed the first triple axle by an American woman in a competition and Twitter went bezerk, as well as the assembled crowd in Pyeongchang.
"I don't know if you could tell -- it was more something I could feel -- but to nail it the way I did, even out of the corner of my eye I could see my teammates standing out of excitement," Nagasu said to the Associated Press. "And at that moment I wanted to stop the music and get off, but I still had my whole program ahead of me, and to complete the performance to the best of my ability is really exciting."
After Canada had locked up the gold and the Russians were assured the silver heading into the final discipline of the night, Americans Maia and Alex Shibutani were left to skate their program as an exhibition after the Italian ice dancers, Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte, did not score well enough to win the free dance.
Rippon's performance set the tone for the Americans to start the night. While it lacked the quadruple jumps that some of his other competitors attempted, it also didn't have a single fall, something Twitter couldn't help but take notice of during the scoring.
It was a huge night for the Americans, especially considering how far Rippon and Nagasu had traveled just to make it Pyeongchang.
Here's the current medal tracker following Sunday night's action -- or Monday if you're going by Korea time.
|
Country
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|GER
|3
|0
|1
|4
|NED
|2
|2
|1
|5
|USA
|2
|1
|1
|4
|NOR
|1
|4
|3
|8
|CAN
|1
|4
|1
|6
|FRA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|SWE
|1
|0
|0
|1
|KOR
|1
|0
|0
|1
|AUT
|1
|0
|0
|1
|CZE
|0
|1
|1
|2
|OAR
|0
|1
|1
|2
|FIN
|0
|0
|2
|2
|KAZ
|0
|0
|1
|1
|ITA
|0
|0
|1
|1
-
Anderson repeats with gold in slopestyle
The 27-year-old American has won back-to-back gold in the event
-
Leslie Jones' Olympic tweets are gold
The only thing better than watching the Winter Olympics is watching the SNL star watch it
-
Olympics: How to watch Lindsey Vonn
Vonn, who owns two medals from the Vancouver Games, could very likely be competing in her last...
-
2018 Olympics: How, who to watch Sunday
Women's snowboarding will headline Sunday night's primetime action after the women's GS is...
-
Winds postpone women's giant salom
Mikaela Shiffrin's first shot at a medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics will have to wait
-
2018 Winter Olympics: Medal Tracker
Here's the gold, silver, and bronze count for every country competing in Pyeongchang
Add a Comment