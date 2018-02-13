Winter Olympics Monday highlights: Chloe Kim wins gold, Shaun White's got next

Believe the hype -- Chloe Kim is your Olympic halfpipe champ

Chloe Kim is your new Olympic halfpipe champion in women's snowboarding and the alpine skiing events finally got going at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Monday. Ted Ligety is in the mix in the combined after the shortened downhill run and Shaun White got going in men's halfpipe qualifying.

Check out a recap of our live blog below for Monday night's highlights: 

Medal Tracker

PyeongChang 2018
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
TOTAL
GER 4 1 2 7
NED 3 2 2 7
USA 3 1 2 6
NOR 2 4 3 9
CAN 2 4 1 7
FRA 2 0 1 3
SWE 1 1 0 2
KOR 1 0 0 1
AUT 1 0 0 1
JPN 0 1 2 3
OAR 0 1 2 3
CZE 0 1 1 2
AUS 0 1 0 1
CHN 0 1 0 1
SVK 0 1 0 1
FIN 0 0 2 2
KAZ 0 0 1 1
ITA 0 0 1 1
See More


