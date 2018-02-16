Winter Olympics on Friday: TV schedule, stream, events, athletes to watch

Are you ready for the second weekend of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games? Make sure you've checked out everything you need to know about the 2018 Winter Olympics, and then get ready for Friday's slate of events with this preview.

The Friday coverage on NBC brings a wide variety of events with potential big-time moments, from skiing and skeleton to hockey and figure skating. Team USA skier Lindsey Vonn will make her debut in South Korea, while Nathan Chen will look to rebound from his disastrous skate on Thursday in the men's long program.

We've got you covered here with an overview of what to watch and how to watch or stream it from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, as well as a medal tracker with updates from the previous events:

Medal Tracker

Medal Tracker PyeongChang 2018 Medal Tracker Country Gold Silver Bronze TOTAL GER 9 2 4 15 NOR 6 7 5 18 NED 5 5 2 12 USA 5 1 2 8 CAN 4 5 4 13 SWE 4 2 0 6 FRA 3 2 2 7 AUT 3 1 4 8 ITA 2 1 3 6 KOR 2 0 1 3 JPN 0 4 3 7 SUI 0 3 1 4 OAR 0 2 4 6 AUS 0 2 1 3 CHN 0 2 0 2 SVK 0 2 0 2 CZE 0 1 2 3 SLO 0 1 0 1 FIN 0 0 3 3 ESP 0 0 1 1 KAZ 0 0 1 1 GBR 0 0 1 1 See More

USA veteran skier Lindsey Vonn is set to make her Pyeongchang debut in the super-G on Friday. Sergei Belski / USA TODAY Sports

Events to watch



Men's Ice Hockey: Finland vs. Norway: Finland opened their tournament with a win over Germany, while Norway was flattened by Sweden.

When: 7-9:30 a.m. ET (LIVE)

TV: USA | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Men's Ice Hockey: Sweden vs. Germany: Sweden looks to improve to 2-0 in Group C, while Germany hopes to get their first win.

When: 7-9:30 a.m. ET (LIVE)

TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Figure Skating (Men's gold medal final): After securing a bronze in the team event earlier this Olympics, American skaters Nathan Chen and Adam Rippon look to compete for their first individual medal.

When: 8-10:10 p.m. ET (LIVE)

TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Women's Alpine Skiing (Super G gold medal final): American Mikaela Shiffrin pulled out of the competition earlier this week due to her compressed schedule, but this is the first event for USA star veteran Lindsey Vonn. She won bronze in the event in 2010.

When: 8 p.m.-midnight ET (LIVE)

TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Women's Freestyle Skiing (aerials gold medal final): Americans Kiley McKinnnon and Madison Olsen (both 22 years old) will compete for their first Olympic medal. Belarus' Alla Tsuper is the reigning Olympic champion in the event.

When: 8 p.m.-midnight ET (LIVE)

TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Women's Skeleton (competition): Katie Uhlaender and Kendall Wesenberg will represent the United States, which has the most Olympic skeleton medals of any country.

When: 8 p.m.-midnight ET (LIVE)

TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Women's Ice Hockey (quarterfinal): Switzerland will take on Olympic Athletes of Russia in a quarterfinal matchup of the elimination round. The Swiss finished Group B undefeated, while OAR went winless and only scored one goal in three preliminary games. The winner will move on to face Canada in the semifinals.

When: 10:10 p.m.-12:30 a.m ET (LIVE)

TV: CNBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Men's Ice Hockey: Canada vs. Czech Republic: Canada opened their tournament with an impressive win over Switzerland, while Czech Republic just managed to sneak by South Korea.

When: 10:10 p.m.-12:30 a.m ET (LIVE)

TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

All events

TV: The following channels will broadcast a variety of Olympics events throughout the day: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network.

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events. You can also stream all of NBC's coverage on fuboTV (try for free).

