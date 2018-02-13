Winter Olympics on Monday night: TV schedule, stream, events, athletes to watch

The opening weekend of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games is behind us but there's still plenty of action left to unfold in South Korea as athletes go for gold in their respective events. Make sure you've checked out everything you need to know about the 2018 Winter Olympics, and then get ready for Monday night's slate of events with this preview.

Monday's coverage on NBC brings a wide variety of events with potential big-time moments, from skiing and snowboarding to speed skating. Ted Ligety and Chloe Kim are two notable Americans who could have big days. It's also the first day in which USA snowboarder Shaun White will compete.

We've got you covered here with an overview of what to watch and how to watch or stream it on the fourth full day of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, as well as a medal tracker with updates from the previous events:

Medal Tracker

Medal Tracker PyeongChang 2018 Medal Tracker Country Gold Silver Bronze TOTAL GER 4 1 2 7 NED 3 2 2 7 NOR 2 4 3 9 CAN 2 4 1 7 USA 2 1 1 4 FRA 2 0 1 3 SWE 1 1 0 2 KOR 1 0 0 1 AUT 1 0 0 1 JPN 0 1 2 3 CZE 0 1 1 2 OAR 0 1 1 2 AUS 0 1 0 1 SVK 0 1 0 1 FIN 0 0 2 2 KAZ 0 0 1 1 ITA 0 0 1 1 See More

Chloe Kim (USA) competes in run two of the ladies halfpipe qualification during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games. Guy Rhodes / USA TODAY Sports

Events to watch



Men's Alpine Skiing (combined, downhill run): USA's Ted Ligety will be going for his second gold medal in the combined event, and third medal overall. Ligety won the combined at the 2006 Games in Turin.

When: 8-11:30 p.m. ET (LIVE)

TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Women's Snowboarding (halfpipe gold medal final): 17-year-old American Chloe Kim is looking for her first Olympic medal and is favored to win gold in the event.

When: 8-11:30 p.m. ET (LIVE)

TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Women's Speed Skating (1,500m gold medal final): Japan's Miho Takagi is favored in this speed skating final, while 28-year-old Heather Bergsma is America's top competitor in the event. Bergsma won gold in the event at last year's World Championships and is in search of her first Olympic medal.

When: 8-11:30 p.m. ET (LIVE)

TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Men's Snowboarding (halfpipe qualifying): If you're interested in heralded American snowboarder Shaun White, this is the first look at him in action in Pyeongchang.

When: 11:30 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET (LIVE)

TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

All events

TV: The following channels will broadcast a variety of Olympics events throughout the day: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network.

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events. You can also stream all of NBC's coverage on fuboTV (try for free).

For a full schedule of events on Day Four, click here.

Follow along with our LIVE blog from Monday night's action: