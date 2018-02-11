Winter Olympics on Saturday night: TV schedule, events, stream, medal tracker
Redmond Gerard seeks Team USA's first medal in slopestyle and the men's downhill opens the alpine slate
Team USA hasn't won a medal yet at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, but that could change Saturday night -- early Sunday in South Korea -- when Redmond Gerard hits the course in the men's snowboard slopestyle final. What else is going off that you'll want to tune in and see? We've got you covered.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2018 Winter Olympics. And here's what you need to know Saturday as the first full slate of medal events gets going, along with all the details on channels, times and how to stream, as well as an updating medal tracker.
Medal Tracker
|
Country
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|GER
|2
|0
|0
|2
|NED
|1
|2
|1
|4
|SWE
|1
|0
|0
|1
|KOR
|1
|0
|0
|1
|NOR
|0
|3
|1
|4
|OAR
|0
|0
|1
|1
|FIN
|0
|0
|1
|1
|CZE
|0
|0
|1
|1
Events to watch
Men's snowboarding (slopestyle gold medal final): The United States entered Pyeongchang as a heavy favorite to win medals in this event, but only Redmond Gerard made it through qualifying into the final. He finished third among the field of 18 riders in the second round of qualifying. He was behind Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris.
When: 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com
Men's alpine skiing (downhill): This will be one to watch not only for the talent on hand but because, as Reuters reported, Olympic officials are already preparing for alternatives to Sunday's follow-up event, which may be threatened by hazardous winds.
When: 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com
Women's snowboarding (slopestyle qualifying): Jamie Anderson and Team USA are looking to capture the first sweep by a U.S. women's team in the Winter Olympics. Watch the qualifying rounds to trim the field into Sunday's final.
When: 11:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com
All events
TV: The following channels will broadcast a variety of Olympics events throughout the day: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network.
Live stream: NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events. You can also stream all of NBC's coverage on fuboTV (try for free).
For a full schedule of events on Day Two, click here.
