Winter Olympics on Saturday: TV schedule, stream, events, athletes to watch on Day 2

Are you stocked up on everything you need to know about the 2018 Winter Olympics? Good, because the Winter Games are underway! Competition began with some curling even before the Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but now it's time to look ahead to the first full slate of action.

We've got you covered here with an overview of what to watch and how to watch or stream it on Day Two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Saturday, as well as a medal tracker with updates from the previous events:

Medal Tracker

Medal Tracker PyeongChang 2018 Medal Tracker Country Gold Silver Bronze TOTAL

Events to watch

Jamie Anderson is looking to defend her gold in women's slopestyle. USATSI

Men's 1,500-meter short track speed skating: In the 2014 Sochi Games, the Netherlands' Sjinkie Knegt became the first Dutch athlete to win a short-track medal and figures to be one of the favorites in Pyeongchang.

When: 5 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Women's ice hockey (Korea vs. Switzerland): This will be notable if only because it marks the debut of the joint Korean ice hockey team, a union between North and South Korea that follows an unprecedented Opening Ceremony march together.

When: 7 a.m. ET

TV: USA | Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Men's snowboarding (slopestyle gold medal final): Ryan Stassel, who finished 14th at the last Winter Olympics, headlines a Team USA snowboarding crew that enters Pyeongchang as heavy favorites, though the other slopestyle men's snowboarders are first-time Olympians.

When: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Men's alpine skiing (downhill): This will be one to watch not only for the talent on hand but because, as Reuters reported, Olympic officials are already preparing for alternatives to Sunday's follow-up event, which may be threatened by hazardous winds.

When: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Women's snowboarding (slopestyle qualifying): Jamie Anderson and Team USA are looking to capture the first sweep by a U.S. women's team in the Winter Olympics.

When: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com

All events

TV: The following channels will broadcast a variety of Olympics events throughout the day: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network.

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events. You can also stream all of NBC's coverage on fuboTV (try for free).

For a full schedule of events on Day Two, click here.