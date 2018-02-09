Winter Olympics on Saturday: TV schedule, stream, events, athletes to watch on Day 2
Women's ice hockey and men's snowboarding are among the top events from Saturday's full schedule
Are you stocked up on everything you need to know about the 2018 Winter Olympics? Good, because the Winter Games are underway! Competition began with some curling even before the Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but now it's time to look ahead to the first full slate of action.
We've got you covered here with an overview of what to watch and how to watch or stream it on Day Two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Saturday, as well as a medal tracker with updates from the previous events:
Medal Tracker
|
Country
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
Events to watch
Men's 1,500-meter short track speed skating: In the 2014 Sochi Games, the Netherlands' Sjinkie Knegt became the first Dutch athlete to win a short-track medal and figures to be one of the favorites in Pyeongchang.
When: 5 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com
Women's ice hockey (Korea vs. Switzerland): This will be notable if only because it marks the debut of the joint Korean ice hockey team, a union between North and South Korea that follows an unprecedented Opening Ceremony march together.
When: 7 a.m. ET
TV: USA | Stream: NBCOlympics.com
Men's snowboarding (slopestyle gold medal final): Ryan Stassel, who finished 14th at the last Winter Olympics, headlines a Team USA snowboarding crew that enters Pyeongchang as heavy favorites, though the other slopestyle men's snowboarders are first-time Olympians.
When: 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com
Men's alpine skiing (downhill): This will be one to watch not only for the talent on hand but because, as Reuters reported, Olympic officials are already preparing for alternatives to Sunday's follow-up event, which may be threatened by hazardous winds.
When: 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com
Women's snowboarding (slopestyle qualifying): Jamie Anderson and Team USA are looking to capture the first sweep by a U.S. women's team in the Winter Olympics.
When: 11:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com
All events
TV: The following channels will broadcast a variety of Olympics events throughout the day: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network.
Live stream: NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events. You can also stream all of NBC's coverage on fuboTV (try for free).
For a full schedule of events on Day Two, click here.
