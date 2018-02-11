Winter Olympics on Sunday: TV schedule, stream, events, athletes to watch
Women's skiing and snowboarding will headline Sunday's full slate of Pyeongchang events on NBC
The 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games are kicking into high gear, with Team USA bagging its first medal -- gold, nonetheless -- when 17-year-old snowboarder Red Gerard won the men's slopestyle early Sunday in South Korea. So make sure you've checked out everything you need to know about the 2018 Winter Olympics, and then get ready for Sunday's slate of events with this preview.
Women's hockey kicks off the day (at a very early hour, for those watching from home), but come Sunday night, skiing and snowboarding will take over as Team USA veteran Jamie Anderson looks to defend her gold in women's slopestyle.
We've got you covered here with an overview of what to watch and how to watch or stream it on the third full day of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, as well as a medal tracker with updates from the previous events:
Medal Tracker
Country
TOTAL
Events to watch
Women's ice hockey (U.S. vs. Finland): Canada will play later in the morning, but Hilary Knight, a former silver medal winner, will lead the American women to start the day. They're looking for their first gold since 1998.
When: 2:40-5 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com
Men's biathlon (10km sprint gold medal final): With six returning Olympians, including four-timer Lowell Bailey, Team USA will be looking to capture its first-ever medal in this event.
When: 5-9 a.m. ET (live), 3-6 p.m. ET (taped)
TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com
Women's snowboarding (slopestyle gold medal final): Here's where Jamie Anderson will have her chance to shine and repeat as a gold medal winner for the U.S. Seventeen-year-old Hailey Langland will also be representing Team USA.
When: 8-9:45 p.m. p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com
Women's snowboarding (halfpipe qualifying): This is the stage for Chloe Kim, Team USA's 17-year-old phenom; and her reputed U.S. companion, 34-year-old three-time Olympian and Winter X Games veteran Kelly Clark.
When: 11:35 p.m.-1 a.m. ET
TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com
Women's alpine skiing (giant slalom gold medal final): One of potentially five events that will feature up-and-coming Team USA superstar Mikaela Shiffrin, this follows the first giant slalom run on NBC from 7-11 p.m. ET.
When: 11:35 p.m.-1 a.m. ET
TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com
All events
TV: The following channels will broadcast a variety of Olympics events throughout the day: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network.
Live stream: NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events. You can also stream all of NBC's coverage on fuboTV (try for free).
For a full schedule of events on Day Three, click here.
