Winter Olympics: Shaun White suggests perfect Trump tweet for when he wins

White has his sights set on another Olympic gold medal. Getty Images

Shaun White is going to his fourth Winter Olympics after stomping a perfect 100-point run at the Snowmass Grand Prix, the penultimate Olympic qualifier, which now has opened the door for speculation about how he'll do in PyeongChang. It has been a bumpy road for White since he failed to medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He suffered a serious injury in October while training in New Zealand that almost kept him from competing in the first place.

As it stands, this may be White's last opportunity to compete for gold -- and it's certainly coming at an intriguing time.

For skating legend Tony Hawk, White's final Olympics could be seen as a welcome distraction to many people. In a great profile from B/R Mag, Hawk told Brandon Sneed: "This is his fourth Olympics, right? Just that story alone is enough to engage people and make them maybe focus on this as opposed to the tweet storm.

"My hope for the Olympics is that Shaun wins and the president doesn't tweet about it."

Sneed said that when that wish was given to White, White mimicked Trump's Twitter style, saying: "Shaun did it! Send in the Patriot Missile! He destroyed the halfpipe!"

White also said that even if he'd had to compete without a flag, he'd have done so. When Nikki Haley, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, said that it was possible that U.S. athletes wouldn't be able to compete due to tensions with North Korea, White questioned if it was permitted to ban athletes. "I feel like there would be a bit of an uproar," he said to B/R Mag. "Can the president do that?"

When White heard that athletes can compete individually with the IOC's approval, he was all-in.

"So you'd have to compete without a flag?" he said. "F--- it, dude! We'd rock on."