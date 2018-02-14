Winter Olympics tonight LIVE updates: Mikaela Shiffrin goes for gold, TV schedule

Who needs a Valentine's Day date when you've got the Winter Olympics? We've got you covered with all the information on Wednesday night's big slate of action, headlined by Mikaela Shiffrin finally getting a chance to ski at these Olympics in the women's giant slalom. The men's downhill is also supposed to go off, and then for the nightcap, get ready for some fierce women's hockey with Team USA looking to deal a blow to Canada, which has won four straight Olympic gold medals.

First, make sure you've checked out everything you need to know about the 2018 Olympics, and then get ready for Wednesday's full slate of events with this preview of events. You can follow along with our LIVE blog, which will get going at 7:15 p.m. ET

Medal Tracker

Medal Tracker PyeongChang 2018 Medal Tracker Country Gold Silver Bronze TOTAL GER 7 2 3 12 NED 5 4 2 11 USA 4 1 2 7 NOR 3 5 3 11 CAN 3 4 3 10 FRA 2 1 2 5 AUT 2 1 1 4 SWE 2 1 0 3 ITA 1 1 1 3 KOR 1 0 1 2 JPN 0 4 3 7 OAR 0 1 4 5 AUS 0 1 1 2 CZE 0 1 1 2 SVK 0 1 0 1 CHN 0 1 0 1 SUI 0 1 0 1 FIN 0 0 2 2 KAZ 0 0 1 1 See More

Will we finally see Mikaela Shiffrin ski on Wednesday night? USATSI

Women's alpine skiing (giant slalom): Team USA standout Mikaela Shiffrin will return to the slopes a night after her postponed Pyeongchang debut for the second of possibly five different appearances. She also happens to be the obvious favorite for gold after winning the giant slalom in Sochi in 2014.

When: 7:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. ET (live)

TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

When: 8:30-10 p.m. ET (live)

TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Men's downhill skiing: Another event that was postponed due to gusty winds over the weekend, this could've been medal territory for Team USA's Steve Nyman before the potential front-runner suffered a pre-Olympics injury. Now, Norway's "Attacking Vikings" crew, including 2014 bronze medalist Kjetil Jansrud and 2010 silver medalist Aksel Lund Svindal, could be the favorites, though Austria's Matthias Mayer is the defending champ.

When: 9 p.m. ET (live)

TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

Women's ice hockey (U.S. vs. Canada): This might be the most anticipated preliminary-round hockey game of the Olympic season. In all but the 2006 Winter Games since 1998, it's been either Canada or Team USA vying for gold, so you'll have to excuse everyone for hyping this rivalry bout to the roof. The U.S. is coming off a 5-0 blowout of the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

When: 10:10 p.m.-12:30 a.m ET (live)

TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV (try for free)

TV: The following channels will broadcast a variety of Olympics events throughout the day: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network.

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events. You can also stream all of NBC's coverage on fuboTV (try for free).

