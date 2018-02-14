Winter Olympics tonight LIVE updates: Shaun White, Mikaela Shiffrin go for gold

It is so on. After qualifying first in Monday's night's prelims, Shaun White is ready to rule the halfpipe in Pyeongchang on Tuesday night at the Winter Olympics. American alpine skiing phenom Mikaela Shiffrin is also primed to win her first medal of these Olympics in her best event, the women's slalom, which she won four years ago in Sochi -- barring any more weather delays.

We've got you covered here with an overview of what to watch and how to watch or stream it on the fifth full day of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, as well as a medal tracker with updates from the previous events.

Follow the action with updates from our live blog and scroll down to find the medal tracker and Tuesday's TV schedule:

Medal Tracker

Shaun White will be looking for gold in the halfpipe on Tuesday. USATSI

Events to watch



Figure Skating (pairs' short program): The pairs event kicks off on Tuesday night with Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot and China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong among the favorites to find a spot on the podium. America's Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim will be the only pairing from Team USA.

When: 8-11:30 p.m. ET (LIVE)

TV: NBC

Women's Alpine Skiing (slalom, first run): American Mikaela Shiffrin looks to make her debut in Pyeongchang as the reigning slalom champ at the Olympics. Among others, she'll be challenged by France's Tessa Worley, who won at Worlds last year, and 2010 Olympic champion Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany.

When: 8-11:30 p.m. ET (LIVE)

TV: NBC

Men's Snowboarding (halfpipe gold medal final): Team USA's Shaun White will be looking for Olympic redemption after going home empty-handed at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

When: 8-11:30 p.m. ET (LIVE)

TV: NBC

Figure Skating (pairs' short program)

When: 8-10:10 p.m. ET (LIVE)

TV: NBCSN

Women's Ice Hockey -- Sweden vs. Switzerland: Sweden and Switzerland both head into their final preliminary game undefeated, so the winner will take top spot in Group B heading into the elimination round.

When: 10:10 p.m.-12:30 a.m ET (LIVE)

TV: NBCSN

All events

TV: The following channels will broadcast a variety of Olympics events throughout the day: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network.

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts.

