Winter Olympics tonight LIVE updates: Shaun White wins his third Olympic gold

Follow along with the action and check out all the TV and stream information, as well as our medal tracker

Shaun White -- Olympic champion. It's true again, for the third time, after White put down the run of his life on Tuesday night in primetime on his final trip down the halfpipe to win gold. The 31-year-old American snowboarding legend finished with a winning score of 97.75 to jump to the top of the leaderboard. Fittingly, White's dramatic gold marked the 100th gold medal for the United States in its Winter Olympics history. 

Heading into his third and final run, White sat behind Japan's Ayumu Hirano, who overtook White in the second round with an impressive run that earned him a 95.25. Knowing he needed an aggressive, strong run to surpass that number, White brought his best.

Here's our live blog with a recap of all the drama. 

Medal Tracker

Medal Tracker
PyeongChang 2018
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
TOTAL
GER 3 0 1 4
NOR 2 4 1 7
CAN 3 1 0 4
FRA 2 1 2 5
SWE 2 1 0 3
AUT 2 0 0 2
ITA 0 1 1 2
OAR 0 1 3 4
CZE 0 1 1 2
SVK 0 1 0 1
SUI 0 1 0 1
FIN 0 0 2 2
See More


Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories