Winter Olympics tonight LIVE updates: Shaun White wins his third Olympic gold
Follow along with the action and check out all the TV and stream information, as well as our medal tracker
Shaun White -- Olympic champion. It's true again, for the third time, after White put down the run of his life on Tuesday night in primetime on his final trip down the halfpipe to win gold. The 31-year-old American snowboarding legend finished with a winning score of 97.75 to jump to the top of the leaderboard. Fittingly, White's dramatic gold marked the 100th gold medal for the United States in its Winter Olympics history.
Heading into his third and final run, White sat behind Japan's Ayumu Hirano, who overtook White in the second round with an impressive run that earned him a 95.25. Knowing he needed an aggressive, strong run to surpass that number, White brought his best.
Here's our live blog with a recap of all the drama.
Medal Tracker
|
Country
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|GER
|3
|0
|1
|4
|NOR
|2
|4
|1
|7
|CAN
|3
|1
|0
|4
|FRA
|2
|1
|2
|5
|SWE
|2
|1
|0
|3
|AUT
|2
|0
|0
|2
|ITA
|0
|1
|1
|2
|OAR
|0
|1
|3
|4
|CZE
|0
|1
|1
|2
|SVK
|0
|1
|0
|1
|SUI
|0
|1
|0
|1
|FIN
|0
|0
|2
|2
-
Shaun White wins gold in halfpipe
After getting blanked in Sochi, White earns his third Olympic gold medal in the men's half...
-
Women's slalom postponed to Thursday
Another day, another night of unfulfilled Mikaela Shiffrin dreams
-
Japan's Totsuka takes disastrous spill
The 16-year-old Japanese snowboarder needed to be carted off the course
-
2018 Winter Olympics: Medal Tracker
Here's the gold, silver, and bronze count for every country competing in Pyeongchang
-
Winter Olympics 2018: Full TV schedule
We've got everything you need in one place -- dates, times and events for every day of the...
-
2018 Olympics: Women's hockey schedule
The United States and Canada both picked up their second win in Pyeongchang on Tuesday
Add a Comment