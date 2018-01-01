Winter Olympics: USA Hockey unveils men's roster for 2018 Pyeongchang Games
With NHL players out of the Olympics, a ragtag group of players will comprise Team USA in Pyeongchang
With the NHL electing not to send its players to the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, there's been quite a lot of speculation as to what the men's USA Hockey roster would look like at the Winter Games.
On Monday afternoon, that speculation was put to an end as the official roster was announced during second intermission of the 2018 NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field. The roster is a motley crew of former NHLers, AHL players, college stars, and players from leagues overseas.
Here's how it breaks down:
- Marc Arcobello, F, SC Bern (National League)
- Chad Billins, D, Linköpings HC (Swedish Hockey League)
- Jonathan Blum, D, Admiral Vladivostok (KHL)
- Will Borgen, D, St. Cloud State (NCAA)
- Chris Bourque, F, Hershey Bears (AHL)
- Bob Butler, F, Milwaukee Admirals (AHL)
- Ryan Donato, F, Harvard University (NCAA)
- Matt Gilroy, D, Jokerit Helsinki (KHL)
- Brian Gionta, F, n/a (NHL)
- Jordan Greenway, F, Boston University (NCAA)
- Ryan Gunderson, D, Brynäs IF (Swedish Hockey League)
- Chad Kolarik, F, Adler Mannheim (Deutsche Eishockey Liga)
- Broc Little, F, HC Davos (National League)
- John McCarthy, F, San Jose Barracuda (AHL)
- Brian O'Neill, F, Jokerit Helsinki (KHL)
- Garret Roe, F, EV Zug (National League)
- Bobby Sanguinetti, D, HC Lugano (National League)
- Jim Slater, F, HC Fribourg-Gottéron (National League)
- Ryan Stoa, F, Spartak Moscow (KHL)
- Troy Terry, F, University of Denver (NCAA)
- Noah Welch, D, Malmö Redhawks (Swedish Hockey League)
- James Wisniewski, D, Kassel Huskies (DEL2)
- Ryan Zapolski, G, Jokerit Helsinki (KHL)
It'll be intriguing to see how the mix of youth and vets mesh during the tournament. The oldest player on the team is former Devils, Canadiens and Sabres forward Brian Gionta (38 years old), while the youngest is Denver's Troy Terry (20). Gionta, who played for the 2006 Olympic team, will captain the 2018 squad.
Terry will be one of four active college players joining Team USA. Terry has already proven he can come up in big moments for his country on the international stage, as he was the shootout hero during last year's gold medal game between the United States and Canada at the World Junior Championship.
In addition to the men's roster, USA Hockey also announced the women's roster and the sled team.
